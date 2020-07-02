A police officer in photos near where Elijah McClain was strangled resigned







The officer, who was hired on October 31, 2016, was "one of the employees involved and represented in the photography investigation related to" Elijah McClain, the department said on Twitter.

CNN has not seen the images and authorities have not said what they show.

"This investigation will be publicly disclosed in its entirety immediately upon its conclusion," Wilson said in a statement. "This will include reports, photographic evidence obtained, names of officers, and my final determination that may raise the level of completion."

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said Tuesday that he was "deeply concerned about the events surrounding the photos," but said he would not comment further until the investigation is complete. McClain was detained by three white officers after he left a convenience store in August in response to a 911 call about "suspicious person," according to an overview of the incident provided by police. McClain resisted contact with officers, according to the report, and a fight ensued. At one point, an officer put McClain into a choke and briefly passed out. Officers released the hold, according to the report, and McClain started fighting again. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they administered ketamine to sedate McClain, according to the report. According to a letter from the district attorney, he suffered a heart attack while in an ambulance on the way to hospital and was declared brain dead three days later. The officers involved have been reassigned to "non-compliance" tasks, authorities said. Her death is one of several that has attracted renewed attention after the death of other black people at the hands of the police, such as George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced last week that he had appointed State Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate McClain's death. Additionally, the FBI and the United States Department of Justice have been reviewing the circumstances surrounding McClain's death since last year, the agencies said in a joint statement this week. That review focuses on determining whether a federal civil rights investigation is warranted.

