A Portland man who shot himself in the groin, falsely claimed that a homeless man stole it, is imprisoned.

A man from Portland, Oregon, who falsely blamed an accidental gunshot wound on the groin for a homeless man, was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in federal prison.

Marcus Anthony Davis Jr., 35, received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been convicted of prior felonies and was under federal supervision for a drug offense at the time of the January 8 shooting.

"He paid a significant price with his physical injuries and the sentence he will now receive," said Assistant United States Attorney Lewis Burkhart, according to The Oregonian. "I do not believe that anything the court can say or that the government can say can overcome the wounds that he gave himself to prevent him from possessing firearms. Hopefully this is the last time we see Mr. Davis & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Davis claimed he was robbed and shot by a homeless white man at a bus stop. Investigators found no evidence of a shooting or robbery at the scene.

The .40 caliber pistol that wounded him was found in his girlfriend's car hidden in Davis' bloody clothing. Additionally, a bullet hole was also found in a pair of sweatpants.

The weapon was reported stolen in 2018.

Davis, who federal prosecutors allege was a member of a street gang, promised to take stock of his life during a video court hearing, the newspaper reported.

"Sir. Davis has evaluated his future," Deputy Federal Defender Francesca Freccero told the judge. "He resolved his new charges very quickly."