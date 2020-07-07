A preview of Kruger Shalati: The train on the bridge

(CNN) – Although luxury hotel openings have slowed down this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are still some exciting new properties opening their doors to guests in 2020.

Now under construction in South Africa, this unique luxury resort is partially located on the historic Selati Bridge over the Sabie River in the stunning Kruger National Park.

As its name implies, a recently renovated train with 24 carriage rooms will be permanently parked on the disused tracks of the bridge.

The opening date is still in the air as construction has been halted due to Covid-19, but staff tells CNN Travel that they are confident it will be operational by December 2020.

The large glass-walled train rooms, all overlooking the river, feature decor created in collaboration with local artists, while there's also a separate dining area and pool, also on the bridge.

Now comes the bad news for families with young children. Only travelers 12 years of age and older will be allowed to stay in the train carriage rooms, though seven additional land-based "Bridge House" family rooms will be added to the property in early 2022.

Even the bathrooms inside the transport rooms offer river views. Courtesy of Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge

Inspired by history

Kruger Shalati pays tribute to the origins of the national park as a tourist destination almost 100 years ago, when the first visits to the park were allowed in the early 1920s. At that time, trains would park overnight at the exact location where Kruger Shalati will be located.

The complex is adjacent to the Skukuza Camp within the Kruger National Park, where so-called "Big Five" – ​​African lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffalo – roam freely. Rates, starting from approximately $ 520 per night per person, will include all meals, house drinks and two daily games.

The name of the resort was inspired by Shalati, an African warrior queen who, according to legend, was one of the first female warrior chiefs of the small Tebula clan, part of the Tsonga tribe who lived in the bush around the Murchison range in the present. Limpopo province day.

As for the national park itself, Kruger is one of the largest game reserves in all of Africa. Covering 2 million hectares of land, it is filled with hundreds of animal species, as well as cultural heritage and archaeological sites from the Stone Age.