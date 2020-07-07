A protester was hit by a car during a Black Lives Matter rally in Indiana

In a short video posted on Twitter, a red vehicle can be seen running down a road with at least two people, one holding the driver's side of the car and another person on the hood of the car.

Rodney Root, who captured video of the incident, said in an interview with CNN: "This was just after the Black Lives Matter protest was dissolved. There was a man trying to hold up traffic with an electric scooter and the passenger of the car got out, crashed the scooter to the ground and got back in … A woman ran to the car and the car hit her and she sped off. I was so shocked that I started chasing and stopped the video. "

During a live broadcast, CNN affiliate WRTV showed a woman being loaded into an ambulance. The severity or extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.

Bloomington's mayor's office told CNN that "the investigation is ongoing and we do not yet have enough information to make a statement."