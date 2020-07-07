A protester was hit by a car during a Black Lives Matter rally in Indiana

In a short video posted on Twitter, a red vehicle can be seen running down a road with at least two people, one holding the driver's side of the car and another person on the hood of the car.

Rodney Root, who captured video of the incident, said in an interview with CNN: "This was just after the Black Lives Matter protest was dissolved. There was a man trying to hold up traffic with an electric scooter and the passenger of the car got out, crashed the scooter to the ground and got back in … A woman ran to the car and the car hit her and she sped off. I was so shocked that I started chasing and stopped the video. "

Seattle protester who was hit by a car died
During a live broadcast, CNN affiliate WRTV showed a woman being loaded into an ambulance. The severity or extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.
Bloomington's mayor's office told CNN that "the investigation is ongoing and we do not yet have enough information to make a statement."

WRTV spoke to Geoff Stewart, the man who was hanging on the side of the car.

"A woman driving the vehicle stopped and started to accelerate her engine towards us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd was clearing, just wait a second. But she and her passenger wanted to leave immediately, so they started to push, they pushed the woman who was with me and when she pushed again, we both got into the vehicle, "Stewart said in an interview with WRTV.

Stewart continued, "I was just trying to block her vision to slow down. So I tried to push myself as far as possible to obstruct her view. She drove through the red lights and made her appear here that threw both of us off of the car ".

CNN is working to get more details from the Bloomington Police Department and the mayor's office.

Rebekah Riess and Amanda Jackson of CNN contributed to this report.

