When A Quiet Place was released in 2018, it became an instant hit with audiences. The story of a family forced to live in silence in order to survive an alien invasion was both terrifying and compelling. Now, the Abbott family is set to return in A Quiet Place 2: The Return of the Abbott Family. This time, the stakes are even higher as the family fights to protect their home and their lives.

What’s the latest update on the spin-off movie?

After the delay of the release dates of Mission Impossible’s 7th and 8th movie, fans now again have to have a movie delayed. Yes, A Quiet Place spin-off movie got delayed to late 2023. The delay is due to increasing cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Hopefully, according to Collider, the movie might come by September 22, 2023.

What was A Quiet Place movie about?

“A family struggles for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind but noise-sensitive creatures. They are forced to communicate in sign language to keep the creatures at bay.”

What was special about the ‘A Quiet Place’ movie?

The film is unique in that it’s nearly silent, with almost no dialogue throughout the entire movie. This forces the audience to focus more on the visuals and the sound design, making for a true spine-chilling experience.

What are some of the creatures in A Quiet Place?

There are many types of creatures shown throughout A Quiet Place. Some of which is featured prominently are The ankle biters, which are small blind creatures that hunt by sound; The screechers, large bat-like creatures that can disorient and ultimately kill their prey with an ear-piercing scream; and finally The Abbott family’s main enemy, The terrors, giant blind monsters that stalk their prey through sonar vibrations.

Are there any A Quiet Place spoilers?

There are some mild A Quiet Place spoilers in the following paragraphs. If you have not seen the film and do not wish to know any details, please skip ahead. One of the more interesting aspects of A Quiet Place is that it is a true spin-off of sorts from its predecessor. While there are many connections between the two films, A Quiet Place does not rely on previously established knowledge about the characters or their world in order to tell its story. This makes it an ideal starting point for those who have yet to see the original film.

Check out the official poster for #AQuietPlace Part II. See it in theatres March 20. pic.twitter.com/IKwWaXmqSP — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The theories about what might happen in A Quiet Place Part II?

One theory that I have is that the monsters will start to come into the towns and cities, making it harder for the Abbott family to survive. I also think that we may get a better idea of where the monsters came from and what their purpose is. The fans are most looking forward to seeing how the story unfolds and finding out more about the monsters. They are also curious to see if there are any other survivors out there besides the Abbotts. I think that A Quiet Place Part II has the potential to be just as good, if not better, than the original. The first film was so well done that it would be hard to replicate its success, but I have faith in the writers and directors.

Critic reviews on A Quiet Place movie

The reviews have been mostly positive, with many people praising the acting, direction, and suspenseful atmosphere. A Quiet Place Part II is sure to deliver on all of these fronts. Rotten Tomatoes, gave the film an approval rating of 96% based on 387 reviews, and an average rating of 8.2/10. The website’s critical consensus reads: “A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary – and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.”

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman writes, “A Quiet Place is a tautly original genre-bending exercise, technically sleek and accomplished, with some vivid, scary moments, though it’s a little too in love with the stoned logic of its own premise.”Author Stephen King even praised the film in a tweet, saying, “A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage.”