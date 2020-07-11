A rare and unopened Super Mario Bros. video game sold for $ 114,000





The game cartridge was originally released in 1985 for the popular Nintendo Entertainment System console, according to Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, which held the auction on Friday.

The winning bid broke the record for the highest paid for a video game, according to Heritage. A perfectly good copy of the same game sold for $ 100,150 in February 2019.

This version of Super Mario Bros. was particularly rare because the box with a cardboard tab underneath the plastic, an indication that it was produced after Nintendo started using shrink wrap to seal games in place of stickers, the company said in a press release.

Listed in excellent condition, Heritage said it is the highest rated copy of the game the company has sold.