A rare tornado in England is suspected to be touring the city

A possible tornado was observed Saturday in a stormy sky in a city in England, a rare weather event in the area.

The apparent tornado was seen north of the city of Northhampton around 8 p.m. Saturday as severe weather was reported in the area.

According to the UK Meteorological Office, a funnel cloud is classified as a tornado when it hits the ground.

Some witnesses said they saw him do it.

The Northampton Chronicle and Echo reported that the tornado moved eastward through Northamptonshire near Lower Harlestone, Chapel Brampton and Moulton, causing property damage, including a community garden.

No injuries were reported, but witnesses reported that the debris was thrown into the air and that the trees were "decimated."

According to the Meteorological Office, around 30 tornadoes are reported a year in the UK.

"They are generally small and short-lived, but can cause structural damage if they pass over urbanized areas," the agency says.