A record number of retail stores are expected to permanently close this year.







So far in 2020, more than 4,000 stores have said they will permanently close, according to a report released Tuesday by Coresight Research, a retail research and advisory firm. It anticipates closings to skyrocket and will set a new annual record this year, breaking last year's record of 9,302 closings followed by the firm.

Retailers have been hit by the pandemic and the coronavirus recession. Pier 1 Imports ( PIRRQ ) , JCPenney ( JCP ) and Tuesday in the morning ( SEA ) , who have filed for bankruptcy, have announced intentions to close hundreds of stores. CNG ( CNG ) and Victoria's secret ( LB ) hundreds more are closing.

"Clothing stores and department stores seem to feature prominently in total store closings," Coresight said in its report.

A variety of forces that were present before the pandemic are driving the closings, including unsustainable debt levels and the continued shift to online shopping. Then came the economic shock of the recession, Coresight said.