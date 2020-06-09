A record number of retail stores are expected to permanently close this year.

"Clothing stores and department stores seem to feature prominently in total store closings," Coresight said in its report.
A variety of forces that were present before the pandemic are driving the closings, including unsustainable debt levels and the continued shift to online shopping. Then came the economic shock of the recession, Coresight said.
Consumer confidence and demand will stagnate in the coming months, causing additional closings, Coresight predicts. The firm said there will be a "significant increase" in store closings because consumer demand for discretionary items will be "below normal" for an extended period.
"Retailers who were struggling to stay in business before the crisis probably don't have the means to stay on course on the road to recovery," said Coresight.
More than half of store closings are expected to take place in shopping malls. Indoor shopping malls have been struggling in recent years amid declining foot traffic and fierce online competition.
Shopping centers that lose an anchor store are likely to have trouble keeping the remaining tenants, creating "a ripple effect that means bad news for shopping centers," Coresight said. Some stores may enter "co-lease terms" that allow them to pay lower rents or break their leases if an anchor tenant leaves, Coresight predicted.
But that happened after retailers made sharp job cuts in March and April, like clothing. chains, department stores, sports and home goods chains and others temporarily close stores.
Overall, retailers have announced the second-highest number of job cuts this year across all sectors, behind the entertainment and leisure industry, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a relocation company. According to the firm, more than 150,000 retail workers have been laid off so far this year.