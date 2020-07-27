A Red Lobster employee found a rare blue lobster. Instead of cooking it, the restaurant sent it to an Ohio zoo.

A Facebook post from the Akron Zoo on Sunday said a Red Lobster employee who found a blue lobster in a delivery to the Cuyahoga Falls restaurant acknowledged how rare the creatures are.

According to the zoo, about 1 in 2 million lobsters is blue. The blue shell is due to a genetic abnormality.

Red Lobster staff named the blue lobster Clawde as the restaurant's mascot and contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which then approached the zoo.

"Our animal care staff was able to quickly jump into action and prepare a new home for him," the zoo said on Facebook.