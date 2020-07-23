A red panda is missing in its habitat at an Ohio zoo, but it is not a threat to anyone







One of the tiny raccoon-like creatures that lives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium went missing this week, the zoo announced Wednesday. Zookeepers who care for their suspect will return on their own as she recently gave birth to two cubs who are still breastfeeding.

The red panda, a 2-year-old boy named Kora, according to the Columbus Dispatch, was last seen in its habitat on Tuesday. Since then, zoo staff have conducted an "extensive search in dense vegetation" near their habitat in the Asian wing of the zoo, aiming to replicate their native bamboo forest habitat. However, security footage has not given his guardians any clues as to his whereabouts, so the search continues, the zoo said.

The male red panda that shares its enclosure is safe, the zoo said, though keepers have cut out an area of ​​tree branches fallen from the recent rain.

Rain has played a role in a red panda's previous escape: in 2013, a young red panda named Rusty escaped from his enclosure at the Washington National Zoo and did so half a mile away until he recovered the same day. Zookeepers believe it escaped through the tree canopy in its enclosure, which sank during the rain.