A report says apps designed to track COVID-19 could be full of ransomware

A new ransomware has appeared which may indicate that more malicious COVID-19 applications will come.

Distributed on two websites under the guise of an official COVID-19 tracking application provided by Health Canada, the "CryCryptor" application has been targeted at Android users, according to researchers at cyber security software firm ESET.

The app does a lot of what ransomware does most: it encrypts or locks critical user files on a device. In a typical ransomware case, you must pay a criminal organization to unlock the files.

IRS WARNS ABOUT CONTINUING COVID-19 SCAMS, AS $ 30B IN STIMULUS PAYMENTS MAY BE STOLEN

The news was first reported by ZDNet.

CryCryptor appeared a few days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an official contact tracking app, known as the COVID Alert. The app is scheduled to be tested in the province of Ontario early next month.

The COVID Alert application uses Bluetooth technology provided by Apple and Google, which announced a partnership in April to provide technology to developers of COVID-19 contact tracking applications.

ESET researchers, after analyzing the ransomware, created a decryption tool for victims, which unlocks the affected files. The company said it informed the Canadian Cyber ​​Security Center of the threat as soon as it was identified.

Not surprisingly, malicious hackers are already taking advantage of the legitimate urge to create contact tracking apps.

SEXTORTION IS EVOLVING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, SAYS THE REPORT

Earlier this month, cybersecurity firm Anomali Threat Research identified "fake" multiple "COVID-19 contact tracking applications that are designed to download malware that steals personal data.

"These applications, once installed on a device, are designed to download and install malware to monitor infected devices and to steal bank credentials and personal data," said Anomali.

"Threat actors continue to imitate official applications to take advantage of brand recognition and perceived trust of those launched by government agencies. The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the virus a recognizable and potentially name fear inducer, which the actors will continue to abuse, ”Anomali said.

But even legitimate apps could be vulnerable.

Mobile app security firm Guardsquare recently released a report saying the urgency to get apps to market quickly runs the risk of sacrificing security for speed as governments rush to get contact tracking tools sooner possible to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Amnesty International has pointed to certain countries that are rushing development applications that "overlook people's privacy, with highly invasive surveillance tools that go far beyond what is justified in efforts to tackle COVID-19" Claudio Guarnieri, head of security at Amnesty International, said. Laboratory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP