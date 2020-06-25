A restaurant in New Mexico was ripped apart with racial slurs. The incident is now being investigated by the police as a hate crime.

The India Palace restaurant was defaced with graffiti that included racist slurs and insults, according to a report by the Santa Fe Police Department.
Baljot John Singh, the general manager and son of the restaurant's owner, went to open the restaurant on Monday when he saw that it was destroyed, according to the report. Plates, glasses and other goods were damaged or thrown by the establishment.
Words like "white power," "f *** BLM," "stupid" and "get out" were spray painted across the room, according to the police report. On one of the dining tables he had written "go back," and others were painted with silhouettes of male genitalia. Officers also observed the words "sand n *****" painted on a door, and "died" painted on a kitchen appliance.
Police said they believe the crime occurred sometime Sunday night and estimate that the damage will exceed $ 100,000, including $ 500 stolen from a cash register.
The family said they have never experienced this type of racism before.
"I was speechless … I felt disgusted," Singh told "CNN Tonight" on Tuesday. "It is just wrong."
"It was heartbreaking to see something they had built for eight years … almost wrecked and missing," Cameron Brown, a close family friend and restaurant employee, told "CNN Tonight." "I just want them to catch whoever did this."
"We need to defend ourselves as a community and denounce this despicable act," Webber tweeted. "We will find who did it and punish them to their fullest extent. We absolutely reject racism, bigotry and hatred."
The restaurant owners said they are not sure what caused the vandalism, but they hope that the police will get to the bottom.