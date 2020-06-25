A restaurant in New Mexico was ripped apart with racial slurs. The incident is now being investigated by the police as a hate crime.

The India Palace restaurant was defaced with graffiti that included racist slurs and insults, according to a report by the Santa Fe Police Department.

Baljot John Singh, the general manager and son of the restaurant's owner, went to open the restaurant on Monday when he saw that it was destroyed, according to the report. Plates, glasses and other goods were damaged or thrown by the establishment.

Words like "white power," "f *** BLM," "stupid" and "get out" were spray painted across the room, according to the police report. On one of the dining tables he had written "go back," and others were painted with silhouettes of male genitalia. Officers also observed the words "sand n *****" painted on a door, and "died" painted on a kitchen appliance.

"This case has been classified as a hate crime, and the Santa Fe police department is aggressively pursuing those responsible for this unpleasant display of hatred and intolerance," police said in a press release on Tuesday.