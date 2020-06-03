A scandal in the style & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; helped give Trump his club (opinion)





The way Trump made this announcement, in the context of tear gas and the militaristic action taken against protesters on his doorstep exercising his First Amendment rights, is itself a manifestation of the unprecedented use of presidential power.

From a historical perspective, the act, which was intended to provide the mechanism for the federal government to quell an insurrection, is (along with its subsequent amendments) one of the earliest and most significant accumulations of presidential power, dating back to the early years. of the Republic. But especially since the end of the Civil War, presidents have largely avoided invoking the act.

Since the 19th century, the United States has faced a fair amount of crisis. History teaches that presidents have treated the Law of Insurrection with the utmost restraint, perhaps in accordance with what the late Judge Antonin Scalia described in Hamdi v. Rumsfeld as, "the general distrust of the Founders of the military power permanently at the disposal of the Executive".

Of course, if we have learned anything in recent years, it is that President Trump does not see himself as bound by most traditions of presidential behavior. If he groups federal military forces against the American people for asserting their First Amendment rights, President Trump will jeopardize, if not destroy, the historic relationship between the presidency and the people. He will have made a national enemy of the American people.

Like many of the first laws in the United States, the British Empire provided the precedent: the Riot Law. When settlers rioted, and often did, law enforcement officials were able to read the Riots Act to them before asking the colonial militia to help restore order. The United States Constitution gave the federal government limited enumerated powers while giving states a much broader range of authority, including using their militias to stem insurrections. At the Constitutional Convention, the editors repeatedly expressed fears of a centralized and permanent federal army. In short, in article I the editors gave Congress power "To foresee the summons of the militia to execute the laws of the union, to repress the insurrections and to repel the invasions." In 1792, with the country embroiled in wars with the Native Americans, Congress used that power and President George Washington signed the Militia law or the Forward Call Law. The 1792 law specified that in cases of insurrection, the president could order the state militia (the National Guard did not yet exist) to act if a state requested it. In cases of obstruction of the law, the president could only act if a federal judge explained that the resistance was "too powerful to be repressed by the ordinary course of court proceedings." After President Washington used the 1792 law to quell the Whiskey Rebellion , in which western Pennsylvania farmers obstructed a new federal tax, Congress amended the law by removing the requirement of a federal judge to request intervention. This brings us to the Law of Insurrection of 1807. Aaron Burr, who obtained a new coin through the musical "Hamilton", played an important role. Burr's mysterious political intrigues led to his arrest and prosecution for treason. Although historians remain unclear as to if Burr was hatching an insurrection While traveling in the West for two years, President Thomas Jefferson asked Congress for more authority to deal with the insurrections. The resulting law, the Insurrection Law, allowed the president to summon federal troops and state militias to quell the insurrections. This was a momentous step. Just 20 years after the foundation, the fears of the editors of a standing federal army gave way to the belief that presidents needed more authority to use federal troops to control insurrections. Until the Civil War, the Supreme Court repeatedly confirmed the authority of the President under the Insurrection Law. Amendments to the Insurrection Law in 1861 and 1871 only further expanded the President's authority to deploy federal troops or state militias. The most notable ostensible impediment to the Law of Insurrection is the Posse Comitatus Law of 1878. Former Confederate leaders, who had returned to power, devised the law to prevent federal courts from using federal military forces to enforce reconstruction-era laws that aimed to protect newly emancipated African-Americans. Today, the law is understood as a prohibition on the use of the United States armed forces "to execute the laws." However, Congress has established many exceptions, including the specific authorization of the President to use the National Guard and the armed forces against insurrections. The Posse Comitatus Law is much more a monument to Jim Crow than a real barrier to the use of the Insurrection Law. History is the true barrier. Some experts think President Trump could invoke the Insurrection Law if: a state government asks him to do so; he finds that protesters or others have made it impossible to enforce federal law; or a state cannot protect the constitutionally protected rights of its citizens. If it did, it would be charting a very different course from most of its predecessors. Across the broad reach of modern American history, you can count on both hands the number of times presidents have resorted to the Insurrection Act: for example, President Eisenhower federalized the National Guard to disaggregate schools during the movement civil rights law while President George HW Bush responded to California's request and deployed federal troops there during the violence that followed Rodney King's verdict. History has judged these decisions based on your ends . Dwight Eisenhower invoked the act to fight racial segregation and protect black students. George H.W. Bush's decision to send the Marines to California was an unnecessary political decision to bolster his reelection effort by pleasing "law and order" voters. President Trump now calls himself the "president of law and order" as he ponders the invocation of the Insurrection Law while running for reelection. If you continue down this path, historians are likely to have a much grimmer assessment of your presidency. And of course George H.W. Bush did not have to wait for the verdict of historians because the American people made their judgment clear on November 3, 1992.





