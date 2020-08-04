A second Houston firefighter died of coronavirus.

The Houston Fire Department announced Monday that Gerado "Jerry" Pacheco, a fire paramedic, passed away after fighting the virus. He was 50 years old.
"The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report that fire paramedic Gerado & # 39; Jerry & # 39; Pacheco, 50, died this morning, August 3, 2020, after fighting Coronavirus / COVID-19 "The department said in a statement.
Pacheco's son Justin is also a firefighter for the department, according to the statement.
Pacheco joined the department in January 2004 and, more recently, had been assigned to the Kingwood area in northeast Houston, according to the department.
He is the second Houston firefighter to lose his life to Covid-19, after the death of Captain Leroy Lucio on July 20.
A group of firefighters lined up to form a "wall of honor" when Pacheco's body was taken away in an ambulance and taken to the medical examiner's office, a video released by the Houston Fire Department showed.
The Houston Association of Professional Firefighters, the union that represents the city's firefighters, also mourned the loss of their friend.
"His tragic death is another reminder to be vigilant in our efforts to keep our families, friends, and station crews safe from the COVID-19 pandemic," President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton said in a statement on Facebook.
Texas has become one of the top hotspots for coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 448,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,800 deaths as of Monday. Houston alone has seen more than 50,000 cases and more than 400 deaths.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that the city will issue fines and citations to people who do not wear masks.