A second Houston firefighter died of coronavirus.

The Houston Fire Department announced Monday that Gerado "Jerry" Pacheco, a fire paramedic, passed away after fighting the virus. He was 50 years old.

"The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report that fire paramedic Gerado & # 39; Jerry & # 39; Pacheco, 50, died this morning, August 3, 2020, after fighting Coronavirus / COVID-19 "The department said in a statement.

Pacheco's son Justin is also a firefighter for the department, according to the statement.

Pacheco joined the department in January 2004 and, more recently, had been assigned to the Kingwood area in northeast Houston, according to the department.