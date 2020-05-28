A sequel to the Star Wars story kicking a gear due to the Snyder Cut announcement

The increasing influence of social media on society has given fans a greater sense of ownership and right over the properties they appreciate, and if they don't like something, then you can be sure that they will inform the internet greatly measure numbers. Nine times out of ten, studies pay little attention to these types of campaigns, but the recent announcement of the League of Justice Snyder Cut has given many people a renewed sense of optimism that they can use their online platform to create something if they try hard enough.

While Marvel Studios isn't exactly going to change Brie Larson as Captain Marvel just because there is a petition with many signatures, the momentum has been building behind the campaign for Disney to give him Alita: battle angel a sequel in recent days, and the double whammy of the Snyder Cut news and the second anniversary of the film's release have seen Star Wars fans once again mobilize to try to get Mouse House to greenlight a follow-up to Alone.

Despite the fact that the prequel turned out to be the lowest-grossing live-action entry in franchise history, the adventures of a young Han Solo have become a firm favorite among fans of a galaxy far, far away and apparently Floating For the announcement that Snyder Cut has become an illusion in one of the most anticipated comic book movies in recent memory, the # MakeSolo2Happen movement is back with a vengeance, as you can see below.

There have been countless rumors that the plot threads were introduced into Alone It could be done in a series of Disney Plus, but it seemed that Disney was not interested in returning to the well and doing follow-ups on the big screen for a project that, for starters, never generated profits. However, now that the Snyder cut is occurring after two and a half years of constant social media bombardment, it seems that it can no longer be completely ruled out.



