A sequel to the Star Wars story kicking a gear due to the Snyder Cut announcement

The increasing influence of social media on society has given fans a greater sense of ownership and right over the properties they appreciate, and if they don't like something, then you can be sure that they will inform the internet greatly measure numbers. Nine times out of ten, studies pay little attention to these types of campaigns, but the recent announcement of the League of Justice Snyder Cut has given many people a renewed sense of optimism that they can use their online platform to create something if they try hard enough.

While Marvel Studios isn't exactly going to change Brie Larson as Captain Marvel just because there is a petition with many signatures, the momentum has been building behind the campaign for Disney to give him Alita: battle angel a sequel in recent days, and the double whammy of the Snyder Cut news and the second anniversary of the film's release have seen Star Wars fans once again mobilize to try to get Mouse House to greenlight a follow-up to Alone.

Despite the fact that the prequel turned out to be the lowest-grossing live-action entry in franchise history, the adventures of a young Han Solo have become a firm favorite among fans of a galaxy far, far away and apparently Floating For the announcement that Snyder Cut has become an illusion in one of the most anticipated comic book movies in recent memory, the # MakeSolo2Happen movement is back with a vengeance, as you can see below.

A young Han Solo movie was the idea of ​​George Lucas, written by the best #Star Wars screenwriter and his son, including a John Williams theme song, and directed by original Lucasfilm @RealRonHoward. It's like old school #Star Wars as it gets, but also very cool!# MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/BwEaUkZ9c5 – John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) May 25, 2020

He just doesn't deserve all the hate he receives. # MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/sLLRU7Qptc – All Star Wars (@ EverythingSW66) May 25, 2020

Like the Millennium Falcon, it only has it where it counts. Energetic, charming and with more than one trick up your sleeve, you should never count it! For Han, Chewie, Lando, Qi & # 39; ra, Maul and Enfys … for all the scoundrels and rebels in the Galaxy … # MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/xwQ02n8JNF – Jared Kozal (@jkozal) May 25, 2020

Qi & # 39; ra gave up his life so Han could live? There is only one way to find out. # MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/Qlme8JOMPU – Mark (@da_kine_awakens) May 25, 2020

I think we can all agree that @JoonasSuotamo it was absolutely amazing in the way he portrayed Chewbacca and he deserves more opportunities to give us that loving walking mat # MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/R0mHRV4w8j – Todd Desgrosseilliers (@toddnosebest) May 25, 2020

Han and Chewie say # MakeSolo2Happen There is a lot of potential for a sequel or sequels.

The casting was perfect and there are so many decent characters and possible storylines that would enrich this era.

Jabba, Crimson Dawn, Cloud Riders, Empire and Rebellion, Bounty Hunter pic.twitter.com/NzKKI0c8Oo – Gaz (@gareth_vader) May 25, 2020

The Solo movie wasn't the worst thing that happened since Disney bought Star Wars, but if it never existed, I wouldn't mind either. Han was cooler without this back story. Harrison Ford also played better. I really don't feel like a sequel. Sorry.# MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/ZQcFdeQg8F – Price of reason (@priceoreason) May 25, 2020

Happy 2 year anniversary for Solo: A Star Wars Story! # MakeSolo2Happen My father, a Star Wars fan, would love to see more of some of his new favorite characters. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/k9r5MKcx7u – Kristina Morss 💙 (@kristinamorss) May 25, 2020

There have been countless rumors that the plot threads were introduced into Alone It could be done in a series of Disney Plus, but it seemed that Disney was not interested in returning to the well and doing follow-ups on the big screen for a project that, for starters, never generated profits. However, now that the Snyder cut is occurring after two and a half years of constant social media bombardment, it seems that it can no longer be completely ruled out.