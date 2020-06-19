A sheriff's deputy saved a baby from suffocation during a Black Lives Matter protest

The 11-month-old boy's mother and another woman attended the protest on May 31 in Palmdale, California, when the baby became ill, passed out and stopped breathing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The women ran through a supermarket parking lot to a group of sheriff's deputies who were monitoring the protest from across the street.

In the video, MP Cameron Kinsey runs to the women when she realizes that they are distressed. The mother handed the flaccid boy over to Kinsey and after evaluating the baby, the sheriff's department said "he administered a finger sweep and expelled the vomit."

The baby began to breathe again to the relief of everyone present.