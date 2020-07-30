A Shomrim member cut while responding to the assault in Brooklyn

A member of the Jewish volunteer security patrol group Shomrim was attacked in Brooklyn Wednesday night while intervening in a separate assault, police said.

The attack on the Shomrim member occurred around 9:50 p.m. As the neighborhood watchdog group was trying to end a fight between four suspects and a man sitting on a bench at 46th Street and New Utrecht Avenue in Borough Park, police said.

Shomrim's victim was cut below the knee and taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, authorities said.

Three of the four suspects, described by the police as men in their 20s, were arrested by the New York Police. The room remained free until early Thursday.

The charges against the men are pending.

Police said the man on the bench from the original assault left the scene without medical attention. It is unclear whether the original dispute became physical.