A shortage of cans means it can be more difficult to find your favorite beer

"Everyone who does anything that goes into a 12 ounce can is being challenged with some respect," Adam Collins, a spokesman for Molson Coors, told CNN Business.
Can demand was already strong before the pandemic. Brewers have increasingly resorted to the craft over the past 10 years. Beer sold in cans accounted for 50% of all beer sold in 2010 and 60% in 2019, a 20% increase, according to the National Association of Beer Wholesalers, a trade association for U.S. beer distributors.
"This is a little bit of Covid, a little bit of long-term market dynamics," said Lester Jones, chief economist at the Wholesale Association.
Molson Coors, which sells brands like Blue Moon and Coors Light, shifted production in its portfolio of smaller, lesser-moving brands as a result of a shortage of cans, Collins said. He declined to name specific beers, citing competitive concerns.
"Really, the idea was to make sure we had the most supplies available for our biggest brands," he said.
Others have made similar moves. Karl Strauss has reduced the number of beers he usually makes, ending special releases and seasonal beers. And Brooklyn Brewery is focusing on its best-selling brands rather than its newest beers, its CEO said.
Growing demand for cans
"Supply can be a big problem," said Paul Gatza, senior vice president of the Brewers Association, the trade association that represents craft breweries in the United States. "We are seeing long wait times for can orders and also some of the smaller players who do not have orders fulfilled. We look forward to learning more about the can shortage at beverage companies."
In particular, the turnaround time for shrink sleeve cans, in which plastic labels are wrapped in packaging, has grown from 4-5 weeks to 4-5 days and printed cans have doubled in price, Chad Heath said. , vice president of sales and marketing for Karl Strauss Brewing, the 31-year-old San Diego brewery known for beers like Red Trolley Ale and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA.
To be sure, not everyone says they have been hurt by a shortage of cans. Brewers like D.G. Yuengling & Son, Oskar Blues, and Artisanal Brewing Ventures say their supplies have not been interrupted.
Still, In a research note released Friday, Evercore analysts warned of possible "rampant and unprecedented" stocks of beer from the nation's largest suppliers, particularly the publicly listed alcohol companies they cover.
This is due in part to a shortage of cans and increased consumer demand for the largest brewer brands.
"As far as we can rebuild, everyone now has trouble meeting demand, and there is a fear of losing business with wine and spirits," analysts Robert Ottenstein and Eric Serotta wrote.