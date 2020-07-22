A shortage of cans means it can be more difficult to find your favorite beer





The supply problem is inciting brewers like Molson Coors, ( TAP ) Brooklyn Brewery and Karl Strauss to narrow the breadth of brands that sell and exacerbate stock-out concerns.

"Everyone who does anything that goes into a 12 ounce can is being challenged with some respect," Adam Collins, a spokesman for Molson Coors, told CNN Business.

An important factor is the coronavirus and the changing habits related to it. Beer that would have ended up in barrels in restaurants and bars has been moved, along with other types of alcohol, to be sold in retail stores and through online channels and consumed at home, often in cans. The boom in Pantry loading in the spring has compounded the problem by taking brewers' supply chains out of service.

Can demand was already strong before the pandemic. Brewers have increasingly resorted to the craft over the past 10 years. Beer sold in cans accounted for 50% of all beer sold in 2010 and 60% in 2019, a 20% increase, according to the National Association of Beer Wholesalers, a trade association for U.S. beer distributors.