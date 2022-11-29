Due to visibility issue and fog and weather effect a small plane crash into the power at 5.30 pm . it struck in the air above 100 feet and stroked the tower. A pilot and a passenger have been rescued after a long time around 11.30 pm at night . both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries , the fire department participated and the surroundings were closed the crash scene is about four miles North West of the Montgomery country.

Foggy weather conditions in the area made the matter more complicated.

US: Small Plane Crashes into Powerlines – Triggers Blackout For 100k+ Residents in Maryland



2 passengers were rescued unharmed after been left ‘dangling 100ft’ over high-voltage powerlines when their plane crashed into a transmission tower & became entangled, officials said. pic.twitter.com/VgLeo0cRI4 — RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 28, 2022

Due to the lack of electricity the people of the town came out and express their panic situation and worried about their duties for the next day. Schools were announced closed on Monday due to the wide spread power outages .

Pepco Unity Company provides power roughly to that area.

About Pepco services

The company’s current trademarked slogan is “Your life. Plugged in.” Its former slogan was “We’re connected to you by more than power lines.”

Pepco’s bulk transmission system consists of transmission lines operating at 115 kV, 138kV, 230 kV and 500 kV. Pepco has interconnections with Potomac Edison (230kV, 500kV), Baltimore Gas and Electric (500kV, 230kV, 115kV), and Dominion Virginia Power (500kV, 230kV).

An investigation by The Washington Post in 2010 faulted Pepco for poor reliability. The report noted that the company’s performance had slipped since 2005, comparing poorly to other major utilities in the frequency and duration of power outages. Thousands of people lost power for as many as five days after only 5-8 inches of heavy wet snow.

During the June 2012 North American derecho, more than half of the customers in Montgomery County, Maryland lost electric power. The company was criticized for being slow to restore power and for charging its customers for the power outage.

