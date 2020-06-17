A study says that 'Jack-of-all-trades' fish they learned to walk on land due to their diet

According to a new study, a specialized diet and adaptability allowed blennies, also known as "land fish," to get out of the water and live on land.

Research notes that some species of blenny transitioned out of the water millions of years ago, but have evolved during that time, including the development of teeth that can scrape rocks for food and skin that blends in with its environment to prevent to predators.

"Some species of blennies never emerge from the water and others remain on land full-time as adults, so they present a unique opportunity to study the evolution of fish in action and explore the transition from water to land in a living animal. "The study said. Lead author Terry Ord in a statement.

Having a specialized diet allowed certain species of blenny to adapt to environmental changes or continue to evolve to promote the species, the researchers noted.

"In this study, we found that having a flexible diet has likely enabled blennies to successfully land, but once out of the water, these notable land fish have faced restrictions on the type of food available to them," he added. Ord. .

The researchers analyzed data from hundreds of different species of blennies, including diet, behavior, and the speed at which the different species emerged from the water, to arrive at their findings.

"These restrictions have brought about important evolutionary changes in their morphology, specifically dramatic changes in their teeth, as they have been forced to become specialized rock scrapers to look for algae and debris," Ord explained.

Some species of blenny live exclusively in water, while others enter and leave the water, which not only alters their environment but can alter their body temperature and oxygen levels. Other species, like the rockkipper, spend most of their lives on land.

"Our findings suggest that being a general trade, for example, being flexible in the types of food you can eat and being flexible in leaving water for very short periods, can open the door to do what it looks like will really be a change. dramatic in the habitat, "Ord continued.

The study has been published in the scientific journal Functional Ecology.

