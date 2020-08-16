a-surfer-repeatedly-punched-a-great-white-shark-to-save-the-woman-it-was-attacking

(CNN) An Australian surfer repeatedly punched a great white shark to save his female companion who was being attacked by the animal in New South Wales state on Saturday.

The woman, 35, had been surfing at Shelley Beach, in Port Macquarie, in the morning when the attack occurred, according to NSW Police. The shark bit her on the right calf, then on the back of her thigh.

The shark has since been identified as a juvenile great white, measuring about two to three meters (about 6.5 to 9.8 feet) in length, according to Surf Life Saving NSW, the lifeguard group which responded to the attack.

The male surfer punched the shark repeatedly until it released the woman’s leg. He then helped her out of the water and up to the beach, where an ambulance and emergency personnel were waiting, said Surf Life Saving NSW in a statement.

Paramedics treated her injuries at the scene, then airlifted her to the hospital for surgery. She is in a serious but stable condition.