A suspicious package sent six people to the hospital and caused an evacuation, but it turned out to be a very smelly fruit.

Police, fire and emergency services were called to a post office in the Bavarian city of Schweinfurt on Saturday after staff noticed the odor coming from a package.

"Due to the unknown content, it was initially unclear whether the suspicious package presented an increased risk," a statement from the Schweinfurt Police Department explained.

The entire building was evacuated, with about 60 employees forced to leave, before the package was carefully examined.

It turned out to contain four Thai Durian fruits, which a 50-year-old city resident had sent to a friend's house in Nuremberg.