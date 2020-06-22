A suspicious package sent six people to the hospital and caused an evacuation, but it turned out to be a very smelly fruit.

Police, fire and emergency services were called to a post office in the Bavarian city of Schweinfurt on Saturday after staff noticed the odor coming from a package.
"Due to the unknown content, it was initially unclear whether the suspicious package presented an increased risk," a statement from the Schweinfurt Police Department explained.
The entire building was evacuated, with about 60 employees forced to leave, before the package was carefully examined.
It turned out to contain four Thai Durian fruits, which a 50-year-old city resident had sent to a friend's house in Nuremberg.
The spicy fruit's creamy flavor and texture have made it popular throughout Southeast Asia, but its infamous scent has earned it many detractors. Singapore has banned fruit from its subway system, and many hotels ban durians because of the smell, which some critics have compared to rotting food or dirty socks.
"A total of twelve postal workers who complained of nausea had to be treated at the site," police in Schweinfurt said, adding that six were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Six ambulances, five first response cars and two emergency vehicles attended the incident. Three different fire departments also participated.
The fruit was finally delivered to its intended recipient.
It is not the first time that Durian has caused panic. Last year, staff at the University of Canberra library were forced to evacuate the building due to a suspected gas leak, but a search revealed that the stench was caused by the fruit.
And in November 2018, a durian shipment caused an Indonesian plane to temporarily land after passengers complained about the stench of fruit in the cabin.