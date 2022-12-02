Idaho Quadruple murders:

The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho and no suspect or person of interest has been identified, on Sunday, Nov. 13. around 11:58 a.m ,members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home while the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, did not live there but was dating Kernodle.

The suspect was described as a White male between the ages of 18 and 22, wearing all black clothes and a black baseball cap, and riding a mountain bike. The contents of the crime scene could potentially show if a possible suspect has committed any violent crimes in the past. police added “The coroner stated the four victims were likely asleep, some had defensive wounds, and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault,” the missing murder weapon and the unknown motive behind the brutal murders of four University of Idaho college students remain at the center of the ongoing investigation by authorities.

Police Chief James Fry said the 911 call was made using one of the surviving roommates’ phones, but he would not confirm the caller’s identity. In addition to the two surviving roommates, there were “other friends” at the house at the time the 911 call was made. Students at the University of Idaho returned to class Monday a little more than two weeks after four students were murdered in a home off-campus. Idaho university hold vigil honoring four slain students