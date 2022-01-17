The danish-language film, A Taste of Hunger has released its trailer. The movie stars Katrine Greis-Rosenthal and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The film is directed by Danish director Christoffer Boe. To know more about this unusual storyline, read on to find out.

What is A Taste of Hunger all about?

According to the official synopsis, the movie follows “a power couple within the Danish gourmet scene runs the popular restaurant Malus in Copenhagen”. The couple is ready to go to any lengths to have a Michelin star for their restaurant. The story will focus on how the couple juggles their work and life. The trailer clearly shows that balancing work and life is not an easy task. Neither for this couple nor for anyone.

When is the movie coming on screens?

So, for all the viewers who are waiting for this movie, the good news is, the movie will premier on January 28, 2022. So, the wait is over now. The movie is just right in the corner. Mark out your calendars!

Who are in the movie?

The film is directed by the well-known Danish director Christoffer Boe. He has in his pockets the Director of the Year award at San Sebastián International Film Festival and the Golden Camera at Cannes Film Festival in 2003. The film was written by Boe as well as Tobias Lindholm. Louise Vesth is the producer for the film.

We will see Katrine Greis-Rosenthal as Maggi. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is playing Carsten. Others include:

Flora Augusta as Chloe

Charlie Gustafsson as Frederik

August Vinkel August Vinkel as August

What is the cast saying about the movie?

Christoffer Boe, the director says, “This is a film about two people who are lost and trying to find themselves. It’s about hunger in all senses of the word – physical, emotional, and spiritual.” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says “It’s not a feel-good movie; it’s intense, dark, and violent at times. But it’s also beautiful, poetic, and very human.”

Katrine Greis-Rosenthal describes her role as Maggi: “She is damaged goods. She has been hurt many times in life and doesn’t trust anyone anymore. That makes her quite an interesting character to play.”

Why people should watch this movie?

This film is a must-watch for anyone who wants to see an incredibly well-done drama with stunning visuals and excellent performances from the cast. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s comments about the movie sum it up perfectly – it’s not a feel-good movie, but it is definitely worth watching. The intensity and darkness of the plot are balanced out by the beauty and poetry of Boe’s direction, making for an emotionally charged film that will stay with you long after you finish watching it. Maggi is a fascinating character, and Greis-Rosenthal does an amazing job of bringing her to life onscreen. If you’re looking for a gripping drama with some dark undertones, A Taste of Hunger is definitely worth your time.

So, it now seems that A taste of Hunger movie is going to bring something very unique and never seen before storyline. Curiosities have been built up high for the movie. If you are in the case also desperate for the movie to come out, watch out for the trailer for now!! You will get a sneak peek of what is going to come.