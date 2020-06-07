A teenager who spent ten hours cleaning up after a Buffalo protest and rewarded with a car and a college scholarship







It started at 2 a.m. on Monday and did not stop cleaning for the next 10 hours. When an organized group of neighbors arrived later that morning to begin repairing the damage, they discovered that Gwynn had already done most of the work.

Gwynn is an 18-year-old high school student. He told CNN he saw on the local news that Bailey Avenue in Buffalo was covered in glass and trash, and he knew that people needed to use that street to go to work in the morning.

When word spread of how Gwynn took action on her own, her community responded.

Matt Block saw Gwynn's story on the news and decided to give him his precious red 2004 Mustang convertible. Block, 27, told CNN the car was the one he wanted since he was a kid, but these days he only uses it occasionally. . He saw Gwynn ask for advice on buying a car on Facebook, and Matt decided to offer his sports car.