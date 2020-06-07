A teenager who spent ten hours cleaning up after a Buffalo protest and rewarded with a car and a college scholarship

It started at 2 a.m. on Monday and did not stop cleaning for the next 10 hours. When an organized group of neighbors arrived later that morning to begin repairing the damage, they discovered that Gwynn had already done most of the work.
Gwynn is an 18-year-old high school student. He told CNN he saw on the local news that Bailey Avenue in Buffalo was covered in glass and trash, and he knew that people needed to use that street to go to work in the morning.
When word spread of how Gwynn took action on her own, her community responded.
Matt Block saw Gwynn's story on the news and decided to give him his precious red 2004 Mustang convertible. Block, 27, told CNN the car was the one he wanted since he was a kid, but these days he only uses it occasionally. . He saw Gwynn ask for advice on buying a car on Facebook, and Matt decided to offer his sports car.
It turns out that the gift has more meaning than Block had imagined. Gwynn's mother, who passed away in 2018, also drove a red Mustang. When he realized the coincidence, Gwynn says he was so surprised he "had no words", and Block says he got goosebumps.
Local businessman Bob Briceland found out about Block's gift and decided to extend a year of free auto insurance coverage through his insurance agency.
After high school, Gwynn had planned to go to business school while saving up for college. Hearing Gwynn's story, Medaille College in Buffalo offered her a full scholarship where she plans to study business starting this fall. One of his many professional goals is to open a cleaning business.
This is the first time that Gwynn has received this type of recognition for his good deeds, but this is not the first time that he has stepped forward to help others. He is a member of Kappa Phi, where he enjoys doing community service and helping in churches.
Gwynn appreciates the community's response and says, "I appreciate all that everyone is doing for me."