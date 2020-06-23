A third of Medicare enrollees with coronavirus ended up in the hospital. A quarter of them died





The report, based on Medicare claims filed between January and mid-May, found that more than 325,000 beneficiaries were diagnosed with coronavirus and nearly 110,000 of them were hospitalized.

And 28% of those hospitalized died, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Almost the same part went home.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have cost Medicare $ 1.9 billion in its fee-for-service program, which pays providers for services rendered, or approximately $ 23,100 per patient, on average.

The data, which is preliminary and will change as more claims are processed, provides a glimpse into who proved vulnerable to the coronavirus. He confirmed that the elderly, people with chronic conditions, low-income people, and African-Americans and Hispanics have been more affected by the pandemic.