A transgender inmate received her gender confirmation surgery after a three-year court battle.

She was convicted of sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy while he was sleeping, according to court records.

A federal judge ordered the state to provide the surgery because Edmo's mental health was affected. In February, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision, marking the first time that a federal appeals court ruled that a state must provide gender-assigned surgery to an incarcerated person.

"With its decision today, our court becomes the first federal appeals court to order a State to pay for and provide sex reassignment surgery to an inmate under the Eighth Amendment," the opinion said. "The conclusion of the three-judge panel – that any alternative course of treatment would be 'cruel and unusual punishment' – is as unwarranted as it is unprecedented."

Edmo was diagnosed with gender dysphoria after arriving in a men's prison in 2012 and treated with hormone therapy, court records show.

She had attempted castration in prison, her lawyers acknowledged in court.

Despite the ruling, the state government refused to pay for the procedure and took the case to the Supreme Court.

In a written statement in May, Governor Brad Little promised to fight the ruling. "We are going to vigorously litigate the unprecedented 9th Circuit ruling in the Supreme Court because Idaho taxpayers should not have to pay for a procedure that is not medically necessary." Little said

The judges declined to delay the July lower court deadline for surgery by a 7-2 vote later that month.

Although he received the surgery, Edmo's legal fight is not over.

The Supreme Court case is still pending, and "Ms. Edmo also has a claim for damages for the [years] refusal of the state to provide adequate treatment," Rifkin said in an email to CNN on Tuesday. .