A transgender inmate received her gender confirmation surgery after a three-year court battle.

"With its decision today, our court becomes the first federal appeals court to order a State to pay for and provide sex reassignment surgery to an inmate under the Eighth Amendment," the opinion said. "The conclusion of the three-judge panel – that any alternative course of treatment would be 'cruel and unusual punishment' – is as unwarranted as it is unprecedented."
Edmo was diagnosed with gender dysphoria after arriving in a men's prison in 2012 and treated with hormone therapy, court records show.
She had attempted castration in prison, her lawyers acknowledged in court.
Despite the ruling, the state government refused to pay for the procedure and took the case to the Supreme Court.
The judges declined to delay the July lower court deadline for surgery by a 7-2 vote later that month.
Although he received the surgery, Edmo's legal fight is not over.
The Supreme Court case is still pending, and "Ms. Edmo also has a claim for damages for the [years] refusal of the state to provide adequate treatment," Rifkin said in an email to CNN on Tuesday. .