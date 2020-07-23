A typo on a death certificate exposes a man allegedly trying to avoid prison

Robert Berger, 25, was charged Tuesday with offering a false instrument for filing, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.
He was due to be sentenced on October 22, 2019. But at the sentencing hearing, Berger's former attorney, Meir Moza, said Berger had died, according to the district attorney's office.
Moza gave the court a copy of Berger's alleged New Jersey death certificate on Oct. 28, the office said, which Berger's fiancé provided. The certificate stated that Berger had died by suicide and mentioned the cause of death as suffocation.
Upon further investigation, prosecutors noted that the word "record" was misspelled and that there were inconsistencies with the font type and size. The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed to prosecutors that the certificate was fraudulent, according to the press release.
"Sending false documents to prosecutors is always a bad idea, and while they caught him anyway, not using the spell checker made this alleged fraud especially apparent," Singas said in a statement.
After the discovery was made, Moza informed the judge that Berger "participated in a conspiracy and used it to try to commit fraud" against his office and prosecutors, and that he was ending his representation of Berger, according to the statement. Prosecutors don't believe Moza was part of the conspiracy, said Miriam Sholder, deputy communications director for the Nassau County District Attorney's office.
The Nassau County Legal Aid Society, which currently represents Berger, declined to comment on the case.
Investigators determined that Berger had left the state and was imprisoned in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, after being arrested in November 2019 on unrelated charges, according to the press release. He was extradited to Nassau County in January, according to prosecutors.
Bail was set at $ 1 for Berger, but he remains incarcerated on the previous two charges, the district attorney's office said. He could face up to four years if convicted of the new charge.
Moza told CNN that he had been negotiating a plea agreement for several months when Berger's fiancé notified him that he had died. He had no idea the certificate was fake until prosecutors informed him, and he had not seen anything like this in his 25 years as a lawyer, he said.
"He took a good situation with his own hands and threw it away," said Moza. "I think he needs help and I hope he gets the help he needs now."