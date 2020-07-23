A typo on a death certificate exposes a man allegedly trying to avoid prison







Robert Berger, 25, was charged Tuesday with offering a false instrument for filing, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Berger was previously charged with possession of stolen goods in the fourth degree in December 2018 and attempted theft in the third degree in June 2019, and pleaded guilty to both charges, according to a press release from the Singas office.

He was due to be sentenced on October 22, 2019. But at the sentencing hearing, Berger's former attorney, Meir Moza, said Berger had died, according to the district attorney's office.

Moza gave the court a copy of Berger's alleged New Jersey death certificate on Oct. 28, the office said, which Berger's fiancé provided. The certificate stated that Berger had died by suicide and mentioned the cause of death as suffocation.