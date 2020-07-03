A vintage clothing store is not arguing with customers about wearing masks.





The store was closed for 2.5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bingham said they put up a courteous sign when the store reopened June 1 asking people to wear a mask, so that staff could stay healthy and keep the business open.

Most people were happy to comply, and the store gave masks to shoppers who didn't have one, he said.

"The people who didn't want to wear a mask really didn't want to wear a mask and they wanted to argue about it and tell me it didn't work, or that it was stupid," he said.

Bingham said she was tired of arguing, so on Monday she posted a forceful new sign.