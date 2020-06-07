A Virginia police officer faces charges after using an electric pistol on a black man who yelled, "I can't breathe."

Fairfax County Police revealed body camera footage of the incident, which appears to show Officer Tyler Timberlake using an electric pistol on the man without provocation.

At a press conference Saturday night, Police Chief Col. Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the images, dated Friday, June 5, showed the officer violating the department's use of force policies and committing " criminal acts "that" violate our oath of office "and" ignore the sanctity of human life ".

"The video also erodes public confidence in police officers, not just in Fairfax County," said Roessler, "but around the world. These acts are unacceptable."

The release of the images comes at a time of heightened tension across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four now former officers face charges in that case. Floyd's death catalyzed the nationwide protests demanding justice for Floyd and other African Americans who died at the hands of the police.

Timberlake, an 8-year veteran of the force, faces three counts of assault and battery in connection with the incident, Fairfax County Commonwealth attorney Steve T. Descano said. The officer faces up to 36 months in prison, Descano said.

All officers on the scene were "relieved of duty" pending the results of the criminal and administrative investigations, Roessler said, according to department policy.

A Timberlake attorney told CNN Sunday that he had just started reviewing the case and would not comment at the time.

"We can all agree that the images from this incident are disturbing," Descano said. "I want our community to know that we are prosecuting charges that are in line with current law and backed by the evidence that we have been presented with."

"However," he said, "I also appreciate that this does not immediately reconcile our feelings about what we see."

The victim has not been publicly identified. After the incident, he was treated at a local hospital and released, Roessler said, adding that he approached the victim and his mother to express his "displeasure" with the officer's actions and "assured that justice will be done."

What the video shows

As the recording begins, the officer using the body camera steps out of a patrol car and addresses a man, who appears to be disoriented and incoherent, walking down a residential street. Emergency medical technicians remain next to an ambulance parked nearby while officers ask the man if he needs oxygen.

One of the emergency medical technicians approaches and tells the man that he is there to help.

"Just tell me what you need," says the EMT. The man seems to tell them that he wants to go detox, but when the officer and EMT try to convince him to enter the ambulance, the man walks in the other direction and continues to walk in circles.

Moments later, another officer is seen walking toward the man, who appears to see the officer before turning around. When he turns around, the second officer drops his stun gun. The man screams and falls to the ground.

The second officer rolls the man onto his stomach and then kneels on his back while screaming. The officer appears to hit the left side of the man's head before placing the electric pistol at the nape of the neck and activating it.

The man begins to fight the officers, saying, "No, no." As he fights, EMS technicians help officers detain man and police handcuff him.

"I can't breathe, I can't breathe," says the man as the officers get off him and walk away.

Descano said at Saturday's press conference that Roessler had reached out earlier to inform him of the video. That night charges were filed against Timberlake, Descano said.

He praised the use of cameras that filmed the incident and said he "cannot overstate" the value of body camera images in this case.

"Without him, I fear we would have had an unfortunately narrow and somewhat distorted view of what happened in one of our neighborhoods," Descano said.