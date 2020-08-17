a-virtual-convention-isn’t-a-partisan-issue.-how-we-got-here-is

Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) is a CNN legal analyst. He is the host of the “Made to Fail” podcast, which debuts on August 17, and a principal at The Raben Group, a national public affairs and strategic communications firm. The views expressed here are the author’s. View more opinion on CNN.
(CNN)You might have forgotten all about it, but the 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday. I would have been among the thousands of delegates, politicians, activists from both major parties, members of the media, and others arriving in Milwaukee this week to watch former Vice President Joe Biden accept the Democratic nomination. Instead, I’ll be at home, watching it on TV. In fact, neither Biden nor California Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Milwaukee either. The convention will be largely virtual as the coronavirus pandemic enters its sixth month.
Just over five months ago, the first lockdowns and stay-at-home orders were issued as emergency measures — we didn’t know enough about the virus to contain it, and we were worried about a surge in cases overloading hospitals and stressing our public health system. They were never supposed to last this long. When it became apparent that our government would still be struggling to contain the virus this summer, the convention — initially scheduled for July — was rescheduled, then pared down. When organizers realized that a full-blown pandemic would still be ongoing, they decided to make the event virtual.
This is disappointing. Not for any substantive or legal reason as the parties can still select their nominees virtually, and in recent decades, conventions have really become as much partisan pep rallies as legal proceedings anyway. It’s disappointing because it’s a glaring example of how badly we’ve failed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, there’s plenty of blame to go around, from the president on down. But we can largely point to staggering mismanagement by conservatives at the state and federal level for the mess we’re in now.
From the President failing to promptly take steps to speed up production of face masks and initially ignoring health care workers’ need for protective equipment, to the insistence by Trump and others on prematurely reopening the economy, the United States has completely mismanaged the pandemic. With just 4% of the world’s population, the United States has more than 25% of coronavirus cases — and more than a fifth of the deaths.
While other countries slowly but surely return to normal, many Americans are wondering: How could this happen to us? How could our institutions buckle and break so completely under the weight of the pandemic? The answer is, they were made to fail.
The coronavirus pandemic has exposed countless examples of conservatives’ efforts to undermine and sabotage the very institutions we’re watching fail today — at a moment in which the public needs a functioning government more than ever. For instance, the Trump administration has spent months sabotaging the US Postal Service ahead of Election Day in November. Trump has blamed Democrats for the funding crisis his administration created, but in a stunning admission he told reporters he wanted to make it harder for Americans to vote by mail by deliberately mismanaging the Postal Service.
Likewise, just days ago, Trump announced via executive order a “payroll tax holiday” — a move opposed by both Republicans and Democrats — claiming it would save businesses money and help struggling workers. Trump coupled the temporary payroll tax deferment with ominous suggestions that he would eliminate the tax entirely if he’s reelected in November — implying he’d give taxpayers a break by funding programs like Social Security through a general fund of government revenues.
And in Florida, where nearly 3 million workers have filed for unemployment due to the pandemic, many of whom have struggled to receive their benefits thanks to a system that’s so frustrating and convoluted that people give up before they get a single penny. You might be surprised to learn it was designed that way. Fewer people accessing their benefits saved businesses money and may have artificially lowered the state’s official unemployment rate. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis admitted as much on TV two weeks ago.
All of these examples are evidence of a deliberate effort to take and hold power and weaken the government’s ability to take care of its citizens.
Of course, no crisis of this scale is wrought by a single actor. The collapse of our institutions during this pandemic is in no small part the result of a gridlocked Congress. Democrats share some blame for walking from coronavirus relief negotiations last week. But for the architects of the conservative project, Trump’s attacks on the Postal Service and the social safety net and former Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s deliberate sabotage of his state’s unemployment system, are not incompetence or mistakes. It’s hard to see how they are not the point of their mission — to shrink government and stifle its effectiveness.
The world will go on without a big Democratic party this week in Milwaukee. While the loss of this year’s convention isn’t a partisan issue — the Republicans’ own convention will be a shell of the event that they had initially envisioned — the reason we are here now is.
And until we find the political will to fix our broken systems, to fight for a government that works for the people, and to challenge a way of thinking that is failing the public, these issues will just get worse.