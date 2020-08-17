a-virtual-convention-isn’t-a-partisan-issue.-how-we-got-here-is

Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) is a CNN legal analyst. He is the host of the “Made to Fail” podcast, which debuts on August 17, and a principal at The Raben Group, a national public affairs and strategic communications firm. The views expressed here are the author’s. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) You might have forgotten all about it, but the 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday. I would have been among the thousands of delegates, politicians, activists from both major parties, members of the media, and others arriving in Milwaukee this week to watch former Vice President Joe Biden accept the Democratic nomination. Instead, I’ll be at home, watching it on TV. In fact, neither Biden nor California Sen. Kamala Harris will be in Milwaukee either. The convention will be largely virtual as the coronavirus pandemic enters its sixth month.

Just over five months ago, the first lockdowns and stay-at-home orders were issued as emergency measures — we didn’t know enough about the virus to contain it, and we were worried about a surge in cases overloading hospitals and stressing our public health system. They were never supposed to last this long. When it became apparent that our government would still be struggling to contain the virus this summer, the convention — initially scheduled for July — was rescheduled, then pared down. When organizers realized that a full-blown pandemic would still be ongoing, they decided to make the event virtual.

This is disappointing. Not for any substantive or legal reason as the parties can still select their nominees virtually, and in recent decades, conventions have really become as much partisan pep rallies as legal proceedings anyway. It’s disappointing because it’s a glaring example of how badly we’ve failed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, there’s plenty of blame to go around, from the president on down. But we can largely point to staggering mismanagement by conservatives at the state and federal level for the mess we’re in now.

While other countries slowly but surely return to normal, many Americans are wondering: How could this happen to us? How could our institutions buckle and break so completely under the weight of the pandemic? The answer is, they were made to fail.