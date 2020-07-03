A wake-up call for the American dream

The income inequality gap has never been so wide. The uneven distribution of the country's wealth is illustrated by the fact that the bottom 50% of Americans have only 1% of the nation's wealth, while the top 10% own 70%, according to the Research Center. Pew. The share of middle-income families in American wealth has dropped almost half in the past four decades, to just 17%. And one in four babies is born below the poverty line.

Nearly half of the United States workforce is employed in low-wage jobs with an average annual salary of less than $ 20,000 a year. More than 70% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.

Housing costs have risen astronomically in the past 20 years, along with significant expenses such as medical care and education. Any increase in salary income in that period has been swallowed more than fully.

The inequality of wealth goes against the American dream. This year's World Economic Forum's global social mobility report classified 82 countries into five measures: education, health care, access to technology, social protection and working conditions. The United States ranked 27th, behind Lithuania (Denmark ranked first).

What happened to the land of opportunity?

America's brand of capitalism is particularly harsh: its health system is tied to employment. Its educational system is incredibly expensive and tolerates work without contracts or benefits.

The fragility of the American system has been ruthlessly exposed by the virus. 85% of Americans are employees of small and medium-sized businesses, which have proven to be particularly vulnerable during the economic downturn. More than 40 million Americans have collected unemployment benefits since mid-March, and the unemployment rate is 11.1%.

The Black Lives Matter protests have underscored how wealth disparities have a racial dimension. Studies show that the income of white families far exceeds that of black households, which take home less than 60% of the income of their white counterparts. Asian Americans have the worst income disparity of any minority.

"It's not about black or white as in the race, or red and blue as in the political party, but about the color green, and we all want more of that," said John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization. profit Operation Hope. .

Solutions

One possible solution that Bryant supports, and is gaining strength in some progressive circles, is in an earned income tax credit.

"You work hard, you play by the rules, you do the right thing, and you get a 20% increase in your annual salary. So that takes the poor and makes them working class; it takes the working class and makes them work in the middle. class, it takes the middle class and turns them into real middle class. "

Another solution: corporate philanthropy, which has helped fill the void left by lawmakers. The likes of Admiral Capital Group, which takes 10% of the proceeds from their deals and invests them again in local communities, primarily in education, lead the way.

But markets alone cannot solve the underlying problems.

"In responding to the crisis, we realized that we need a government," said Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University, who won the 2001 Nobel Prize in Economics. "Markets won't deal with it. Markets don't even They could produce the masks, evidence, and protective gear we needed. But 40 years of denigrating the role of government has meant that we were ill-prepared. "

The United States must act, and fast. Covid-19 has raised the economic stakes. The danger in any crisis is that companies learn to do more with less, and those lessons tend to hold up. Technology adoption and innovation in areas such as work at home have accelerated since March, and automation is perhaps now a greater threat than ever to low- and middle-income workers. Neither of these are positive developments for those at the bottom end of the income ladder or out of work.

The American Dream is based on a simple notion: work hard and it will come true. Somewhere lost, and the country has been sleeping through a growing crisis. As we celebrate the birth of this remarkable nation, the urgency for the United States to wake up to reality and act is essential.