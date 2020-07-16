A Washington soccer bomb is coming and it's not about the name

The removal of a nickname will not end Daniel Snyder's troubles.

Shortly after the owner of the Washington Redskins announced that his team would no longer be known by his current name, a series of cryptic tweets from local reporters emerged, warning of an impending bomb that will shake the franchise at its core.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS OFFERED NAME & # 39; MILLIONS & # 39; BY GENERATIONS, THE TRIBAL LEADER SAYS

“The distorted and toxic culture of the Washington soccer team is about to be exposed in a disgusting way. . . Again, "wrote Jason La Canfora of CBS, a former team reporter.

Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington also wrote: "What is coming is disappointing and sad."

Although it is unclear what will emerge, other reporters have also been informed of news that could be devastating to the team.

