A week after toasting the title, Klopp suffered after the defeat by City.

Even a 4-0 beating is forgivable for Jürgen Klopp now that the Premier League trophy has been sealed.

But losing so completely, to Liverpool's closest but most distant challenger, was still a painful way for Liverpool's reign to begin as champions.

"The attitude was good, the game wasn't bad," said Klopp. “It has nothing to do with last week, to be honest. It hurts like defeats hurt. What I wanted to see tonight was a team that was ready to fight Man City, which obviously had … a point to prove. "

City certainly did so after being denied a title hat trick. The victory over Liverpool cut the gap to 20 points with six games remaining.

"In a game against City there are decisive moments," said Klopp, "and we have to use these decisive moments, and we didn't and they did."

Mohamed Salah hit the post in the first 20 minutes at Etihad Stadium. A missed opportunity for the Reds to go to the front and an opportunity they never had again.

Kevin De Bruyne secured the city lead in the 25th minute from the penalty spot after Joe Gomez dragged Raheem Sterling.

Sterling beat Gomez again 10 minutes after receiving a pass from Phil Foden, scoring his first league goal against the club he left five years ago on the ninth attempt.

Liverpool was debarked again on a quick break just before halftime, with Foden playing a double with De Bruyne before raising the ball to the net.

"When he takes the ball, he's aggressive against defenders, and he shoots and scores," city manager Pep Guardiola said of Foden, 20. "We cannot waste that. It is very difficult to find that quality."

It's not that difficult within this City team when it also includes De Bruyne, whose vision set the room, with Sterling getting a pass and then seeing a shot deflected into his own net by Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain.

"It's a reminder of how good Man City is," said Klopp. "I didn't need that."

Such an empathetic win encourages Guardiola as he keeps searching for a triple. The League Cup has already been collected and can still join the FA Cup and the European Cup.

"What we have done in recent years is unique and exceptional," said Guardiola. "That will not change because we lost (the title) to Liverpool."

MOURINHO FLU

While Klopp defended his players after the loss, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was quick to blame him after a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United in the other game on Thursday.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane thought he had immediately canceled Sander Berge's first game in the first half, but Lucas Moura was penalized by the assistant video referee for handling the build-up in goal. But the Brazilian only touched the ball after he appeared to have been fouled and fell to the ground.

"We are going in a direction that is really bad for the beautiful game," said Mourinho, "the game that everyone fell in love with."

Still, Mourinho didn't want his players to use that frustration as an excuse.

"We have to be mentally stronger," he said, "to cope."

Tottenham couldn't cope, with Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie exploiting the loose defense to score. Kane finally found the net, but it was only a consolation as Tottenham was outplayed by the hosts.

After reaching the Champions League final last season, losing to Liverpool, Tottenham may not qualify for any European competition next season.

Tottenham fell to ninth, seven points from Manchester United's fifth place. The Blades in seventh place are now better positioned to qualify for the Europa League.