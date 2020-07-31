A white filmmaker held up a Black Lives Matter poster in Harrison, Arkansas, and this is what happened.

With a GoPro tied to his chest under his shirt, out of sight of his subjects, and a lapel microphone on his body, Rob Bliss, 31, stood by the side of the road in Harrison, Arkansas, with his poster handmade. Harrison is 135 miles north of the capital Little Rock.

"They say light is always the best disinfectant and, by showing the reality of many of these places, it helps expose people in these big cities who really don't know what is happening in the United States today," said. CNN

Bliss, a Los Angeles content creator, is known for producing viral video campaigns on social issues. In 2014, he worked on a project showing what women were like during 10 hours of street harassment in New York City, which was criticized at the time for featuring only minorities and few or no white individuals. In 2013, Bliss created a fundraising video with a homeless veteran who received a makeover.

"There is a good amount of preaching to the choir in liberal spaces," Bliss said. That is why he decided to travel to Harrison, a town "known for its fight with race and the billboards of white pride," he said. That, along with the fact that it is right outside the home of the KKK's national headquarters.

"I know I have privileges and skills as a white man to go to almost every white town and hold this sign without as much fear as a person of color would have," he said. "I think it's important where I have these privileges, I have a responsibility to use them to help elevate other people as well."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the KKK, Harrison is the home of the group's national chapter. Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Largent told CNN the organization is based in Zinc, Arkansas, 24 kilometers east of Harrison.

Three days of residents' hearing.

The two-minute video was released Monday and begins with Bliss holding her sign in front of a billboard on the side of a busy highway in Harrison. It says "For the Family" with a picture of what appears to be a family and a cross next to it, with the WhitePrideRadio.com and AltRightTV.com websites at the top and bottom of the board.

"I think most of the people passing by didn't realize they were being recorded," Bliss said. "But all of this is happening in an open public space, with no expectations of privacy as you can see in the video."

Throughout the video compilation of the clips edited by Bliss, he captures residents who walk past him and, at some points, walk alongside him, to express their animosity towards his presence. Bliss was filmed over the course of three days the first week of July.

In the clips seen in his video, Bliss said he was standing on the side of a main road during parts of the video.

"Have a little pride for your race brother," says a man in a gray minivan in the video as he drives Bliss. "White pride around the world."

In the video, another man in a brown car driven by Bliss shows him his middle finger and says nothing at first. Then he comes back a second time to say, "About ten minutes I'll be back, you better go." Bliss said the man did not return.

One person after another can be seen in the video scolding Bliss for the message on his sign, some questioning his beliefs by asking if he is a Marxist, communist or domestic terrorist.

"Hello, all lives matter, not just Black," another man in a black SUV yells at Bliss. "You are a Caucasian."

But the video was not entirely negative. At the end of the video, Bliss presented a clip of a woman handing her a handwritten note. Bliss said he deleted his face on the video for her protection.

"Ignore those who hate that you are being peaceful," the note read. "What you're doing is good. Just a friendly reminder. Don't lose hope."

While Bliss was filming with his sign, he estimates that a dozen people took the time to offer him something to drink while standing in the heat. No clips of those interactions were shown on his video.

"Just as I didn't include all the negative things they told me because the video was a summary, I didn't include the people who gave me Gatorade because I wanted to keep that positive feeling for the girl who gave me the note," he said. "I think she symbolized that feeling the best."

City leaders say the video does not reflect their community

Bliss' video caught the attention of Harrison's city leaders. Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Chamber of Commerce President Largent released a joint statement online Tuesday to denounce the behavior of the locals featured in the video.

"The video does not represent Boone County or the city of Harrison," the statement said. "While we cannot excuse the reprehensible behavior and words of the people recorded in the video, we know for sure that they do not reflect the views of most of the good people in our communities."

Largent told CNN on Friday that he continues to work with community, elected and business leaders along with a race relations task force, a group formed in 2003 by Bob Reynolds, who was mayor at the time. The task force is made up of local clergy and volunteers, according to the City of Harrison website.

"There is obviously still work to be done in our area and across the country," said the statement from city leaders. "We must constantly strive for improvement, and we pledge our continued efforts in that regard."

The task force was created at a time when racial tensions in the area were high, group member Kevin Scheri told CNN. He joined his efforts in 2013.

Scheri, a black man, said the group's purpose is "to address issues related to this perception of Harrison as this racist community."

Since its inception, Scheri said the group has made significant strides to change Harrison's perception by "facilitating resolutions to community problems through programs and conversations," according to Scheri.

He called Bliss' video a "mixed blessing."

"What he has done for us is that he has helped the few people who are still in denial to see that there are some people here with that mindset," Scheri said. "But not to the extent implied by the way (Bliss) presented it."