A Wisconsin music festival initially called & # 39; COVID Herd Immunity Fest & # 39; changed its name after a predictable backlash

The event, which is scheduled for three days next month in Ringle, was renamed "July Mini Fest."

At least one band, Nonpoint, withdrew from the event due to the festival's original name, according to a video a member of the band posted on Facebook.

The festival, which will showcase 15 bands over three days, occurs when the bands have turned to a variety of new formats meant to continue performing when almost all venues and festivals are closed or postponed.

Organizers say the show will continue, despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 26,000 Wisconsin residents and killed 766. Wisconsin is one of almost 30 states that is seeing an increase in cases compared to the week before, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

The organizer of the event did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Writing on the Q&Z Expo Center Facebook page, organizers said the crowd will be kept small enough to allow for social distancing and that everyone will be kept outdoors.

"For the record, places on land can accommodate up to 10,000 occupations," the organizers wrote. "This is an OUTDOOR EVENT for 3 days. We are only selling 20% ​​of that so that anyone has the choice and the ability to social distance."

In the name, the publication clarified: "The Festival is not called & # 39; Herd Immunity & # 39; and the name is no longer linked to any of our social networks or promotion."

Commentators lamented the media coverage of the event, with some thanking the gangs and others expressing support. Some, however, criticized the venue for going ahead with the event, calling the decision "selfish" and an "incredibly dumb idea."

There is nothing to stop the festival from moving forward after the Wisconsin Supreme Court reversed the order to stay at the state house in a 4-3 decision on May 13.

The court ruled that Democratic Governor Tony Evers overstepped his authority by extending the order, and the governor said a new state Covid-19 plan would not be implemented after the first proposal was rejected.

Without an order to stay home, events like the "Mini Fest de Julio" can continue as planned, as it is a private venue and not a public park or campground.

Still, local health officials are warning against any major event.

"The Health Department is in communication with County leaders and Organizers to discuss what is allowed by county policy," Judy Burrows, public information officer for the Madison County Health Department, told CNN. "We discourage any mass meeting or event due to the risk of COVID spreading."

