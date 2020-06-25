A Wisconsin music festival initially called & # 39; COVID Herd Immunity Fest & # 39; changed its name after a predictable backlash







The event, which is scheduled for three days next month in Ringle, was renamed "July Mini Fest."

At least one band, Nonpoint, withdrew from the event due to the festival's original name, according to a video a member of the band posted on Facebook.

The festival, which will showcase 15 bands over three days, occurs when the bands have turned to a variety of new formats meant to continue performing when almost all venues and festivals are closed or postponed.

Organizers say the show will continue, despite the rapid spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 26,000 Wisconsin residents and killed 766. Wisconsin is one of almost 30 states that is seeing an increase in cases compared to the week before, according to data from Johns Hopkins University