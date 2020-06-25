A Wisconsin music festival initially called & # 39; COVID Herd Immunity Fest & # 39; changed its name after a predictable backlash

The event, which is scheduled for three days next month in Ringle, was renamed "July Mini Fest."
The festival, which will showcase 15 bands over three days, occurs when the bands have turned to a variety of new formats meant to continue performing when almost all venues and festivals are closed or postponed.
The organizer of the event did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
"For the record, places on land can accommodate up to 10,000 occupations," the organizers wrote. "This is an OUTDOOR EVENT for 3 days. We are only selling 20% of that so that anyone has the choice and the ability to social distance."
In the name, the publication clarified: "The Festival is not called & # 39; Herd Immunity & # 39; and the name is no longer linked to any of our social networks or promotion."
Commentators lamented the media coverage of the event, with some thanking the gangs and others expressing support. Some, however, criticized the venue for going ahead with the event, calling the decision "selfish" and an "incredibly dumb idea."
The court ruled that Democratic Governor Tony Evers overstepped his authority by extending the order, and the governor said a new state Covid-19 plan would not be implemented after the first proposal was rejected.
Without an order to stay home, events like the "Mini Fest de Julio" can continue as planned, as it is a private venue and not a public park or campground.
Still, local health officials are warning against any major event.
"The Health Department is in communication with County leaders and Organizers to discuss what is allowed by county policy," Judy Burrows, public information officer for the Madison County Health Department, told CNN. "We discourage any mass meeting or event due to the risk of COVID spreading."