A woman accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a police car suggests that a protester gave her the device.

But investigators said the woman received the bottle for the Molotov cocktail from a friend in upstate New York, according to documents filed by the US District Court court, Eastern District of New York. .
The woman, Samantha Shader, was charged on June 11 on seven charges: using explosives, arson, using an explosive to commit a serious crime, conspiracy, using a destructive device, civil disorder, and possessing and manufacturing a destructive device.
Shader allegedly told authorities after his arrest that a black man who was in a group with another black man and a black woman approached him with a bottle and gave him a bottle.
"Samantha Shader stated that the man who gave her the bottle told her they were going to prove a point, and (she) stated that she felt important at the time she took the bottle because she was the only white person in the area." according to court filings.
Prosecutors say Shader agreed to speak to police in recorded interviews, where she admitted owning the Molotov cocktail made from a bottle and throwing it into the New York police vehicle, but denied that she built the cocktail herself. CNN has reached out to attorneys representing Shader for comment.
Investigators in the complaint said the bottle Shader threw into the New York police car was actually handed over to Shader by his co-accused, a man named Timothy Amerman, a 29-year-old painter from Saugerties, New York.
Prosecutors say Amerman spoke voluntarily to investigators and admitted that he agreed to give Shader and his sister glass bottles to take to the New York City protest, but did not attend the protest himself. Amerman told authorities he drinks Bulleit bourbon, and a witness who recorded Shader throwing the Molotov cocktail gave authorities a bottle of Bulleit that was recovered from the scene, according to court documents.
Investigators also matched Amerman and Shader's fingerprints in a note in which Amerman allegedly wrote that he "found some more glass bottles" than he believed he had found. The note was addressed to Shader and his sister.
When authorities asked Amerman what he thought Shader planned to do with the glass bottles he gave him, he said he believed Shader "planned to use them as projectiles to throw the police and at protesters" and that he did not believe Shader would use the glass bottles to create molotov cocktails. CNN attempted to contact Amerman and his attorney for comment.
Amerman was arrested Saturday and charged with civil disorder and a civil disorder conspiracy. A United States magistrate judge allowed Amerman to be released on bail with an electronic control. If convicted, Amerman faces up to 10 years in prison.
Shader, whose indictment is scheduled for July 17, faces life in prison if convicted, according to the United States Attorney's office.