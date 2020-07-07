A woman accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a police car suggests that a protester gave her the device.







But investigators said the woman received the bottle for the Molotov cocktail from a friend in upstate New York, according to documents filed by the US District Court court, Eastern District of New York. .

The woman, Samantha Shader, was charged on June 11 on seven charges: using explosives, arson, using an explosive to commit a serious crime, conspiracy, using a destructive device, civil disorder, and possessing and manufacturing a destructive device.

Prosecutors say the video provided by a witness shows Shader approaching a New York police car filled with four officers in Brooklyn on May 30 and throwing a Molotov cocktail at the car, breaking two windows and causing internal damage to the vehicle. . Officers in the vehicle arrested Shader, according to the complaint.

Shader allegedly told authorities after his arrest that a black man who was in a group with another black man and a black woman approached him with a bottle and gave him a bottle.