A woman coughs the California bartender after allegedly refusing to wear a mask

A bartender in California has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after refusing to comply with a request to wear a face mask and then coughing into an employee's face amid the coronavirus health crisis, a surveillance video shows. .

On Sunday, footage was filmed of a June 19 incident that occurred at the St. James Gate bar and restaurant in Belmont on June 19, reports KRON4.

In a nine-second surveillance video, which has since been viewed more than 10,000 times on Twitter, the anonymous woman was seen walking to the bar and coughing into the waiter's face, before leaving.

According to the media, the client did not respect the social distancing orientation within the San Mateo County compound and ran into others in the bar area. When the bartender asked him to put on a face mask, he reportedly became angry and coughed into the man's face.

The woman and her friend were kicked out of St. James by security and the owner of the bar, according to KRON4. The disgruntled customer is said to have "overturned people and knocked down chairs" on leaving.

The waiter who was coughed will reportedly be screened for COVID-19.

"She was upset that people were telling her she had to play by the new rules," St. James waitress Misha Marotta told KGO-TV about the scene.

The incident occurred on the first day of the facility's indoor service, albeit with face masks and social distancing rules.

Employees have yet to file a police report, according to KGO-TV.

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closing of bars in counties like Los Angeles, and recommended closings in others, citing the spread of COVID-19.

Newsom's order affected Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin, Tulare and Los Angeles counties, the most populous in the United States. State officials have asked at least eight other counties to issue local health orders to close bars.

Officials in Texas and Florida have made similar moves, essentially halting parts of their states' economic returns as cases increase.

