When a woman is unhappy with the size of her breasts, she will often feel self-conscious about her appearance. Women may feel embarrassed to wear a swimsuit or other revealing clothing. As a woman ages, she can lose volume in her breasts, causing them to sag. Pregnancy and breastfeeding can also change a woman’s breasts. Thankfully, there is breast augmentation available. With breast augmentation, women will begin to gain confidence in the way they look.

What Is Breast Augmentation?

Breast augmentation uses a woman’s own fat tissue or implants to increase the size of her breasts. This procedure is purely cosmetic so most insurance providers do not cover it for women.

Many women prefer to seek a Woman Plastic Surgeon who will better understand her unique needs as she goes through the procedure. It is important individuals are aware of what to expect from their procedure so they will be prepared.

What to Expect from the Recovery Process?

The recovery process is fairly easy to go through, though a woman should expect to feel some soreness as she heals. Bruising and swelling are both common after breast augmentation.

When a woman gets out of surgery, her breasts will be wrapped in gauze to help cover the incisions and keep swelling to a minimum. A woman will also be wearing a compression bandage or a support bra, depending on the instructions of her surgeon.

It is essential a woman follows the instructions of her surgeon explicitly. Women will typically be given pain medication and antibiotics to prevent infection. A woman should take these medications as directed. It is important to finish all the antibiotic prescriptions to ensure no infection develops.

Women Need Time to Recover

It is important to remember that any surgery is tough on the body. A woman who has undergone breast augmentation may experience bleeding in the pockets that were created for the implants. Women need to make sure they rest and take it easy until their plastic surgeon gives them permission to get active again.

Women also need to be aware of how to keep their pain under control. The worst pain should subside after one to five days. If a woman suddenly develops increased pain, she should contact her surgeon right away to determine the cause. If the breasts become red or fevered, an infection may be occurring, so it is important to get to the doctor right away.

Breast Augmentation Offers a Range of Benefits

Breast augmentation surgery offers women a range of benefits. Women need to be aware of these benefits so they can take the appropriate action.

This surgery changes the size and shape of the breasts.

A breast augmentation procedure can even out uneven breasts.

Women will find their breasts are restored after going through pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Women who have undergone a mastectomy will also find their breasts can be restored with this procedure.

Discover More Information

There are many reasons women choose to have breast augmentation procedures performed. Women who are unhappy with the size, shape, and appearance of their breasts should learn as much as possible about this procedure so they can decide if it is right for them.

Breast augmentation is typically done on an outpatient basis. Unless complications develop, a woman will be sent home the same day to recover. Although it will take a few weeks for full recovery, she will soon see her new breasts starting to take shape.