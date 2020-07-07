A woman who allegedly coughed with a baby no longer has her job in the school district





The Oak Grove School District in San José announced over the weekend that the woman, whom she did not identify, was no longer a district employee.

"We want to inform our community that the District employee who allegedly engaged in this conduct is no longer an employee of our District," the district said in a statement.

"The Oak Grove School District's highest priority is the safety of our students and the well-being of all children in the community we serve. We do not tolerate the conduct of any employee who compromises the safety of any child."

It was not immediately clear if the woman left her job or was fired.

The incident took place on June 12, when a white woman described as in her 60s was queuing for frozen yogurt in front of another woman and her son in a stroller, according to the San José Police Department. The video showed the first woman coughing on the baby's face because, according to police, the mother did not maintain an adequate social distance. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was upset that the woman was not maintaining adequate social distancing, so the suspect removed his mask, approached the baby's face, and coughed two or three times," said the police sergeant. Enrique Garcia said last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people stay at least six feet (or two arms long) from other people outside their home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The virus is also spread from air droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, the agency says. The San José Police Department has not named the woman suspected of coughing on the girl because she has not been detained. "We cannot reveal the names of the suspects until there is an arrest warrant, they have been jailed, or they have been issued a criminal citation," Garcia said last month. "We are not sharing additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing and we are following up on the advice." CNN has attempted to reach out to the baby's mother and Yogurtland for comment. Attempts to contact the San José Police Department on Monday were unsuccessful.

