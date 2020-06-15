A woman without a mask at the New York bagel store intentionally coughs up a customer who calls her: "Horrible behavior."

Do you want some phlegm with your bagel?

A client of a bagel store in New York City is going viral for all the wrong reasons after she was filmed intentionally coughing up another patron who called her for not wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman without a mask, whom TMZ has already called "Coughin & # 39; Karen," was seen last week at the Bagel Coffee House in New York in Astoria, Queens, according to a Facebook post by Ally Goodbaum, the unfortunate client who he ended up being the unwilling recipient of the Germanic wrath of the unmasked woman.

According to Goodbaum, the unmasked woman had already been coughing inside the store and "not covering her mouth," Goodbaum informed an employee. But "Karen" allegedly overheard Goodbaum's complaint and began reprimanding her from across the store, claiming that she already had antibodies and "doesn't need to wear a mask in public."

"You are a P —-!" the unmasked woman yells at Goodbaum, as seen in the video. "What the f —-! Say it to my face!"

Once "Karen" receives her order, she marches over to Goodbaum and intentionally coughs at him several times.

"What the hell is wrong with you?" Goodbaum yells back.

The footage soon hit social media, where users quickly identified the cough as another "Karen," a mocking term that is often used to describe a white woman who displays legitimate or racist behavior.

WARNING: The footage contains graphic language.

Users were also allegedly able to identify the woman as a former Weill Cornell Medicine employee, prompting Weill Cornell Medicine to post a tweet confirming that the woman had not worked with them since January, the New York Post reported.

Goodman later related the incident on Facebook, to express his "disappointment for humanity" and also to warn his neighbors about the inconsiderate woman.

“For my Astoria neighbors, if you see this woman, stay away. Also, since we are in a pandemic, this is considered by law # assault, ”Goodbaum wrote.

Goodbaum added that he will not be returning to that bagel store either, because they still served the woman without a mask despite requiring masks from all customers.

Meanwhile, the bagel store has publicly responded to the incident on Facebook, explaining that employees are told "never" to serve customers who don't wear masks. However, they claimed that most of the staff on duty were young and allegedly very intimidated by the woman.

They also confirmed that this woman is now banned in all places at the Bagel and Coffee House in New York.

"We will not serve anyone without a face mask or face covering. We apologize for the horrible behavior of this woman, "said the bagel store.