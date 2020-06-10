A world away from Washington, loyal supporters back the president in Trump's country

"I think it's difficult to deal with his personality, his way of handling people is difficult," said Karen Deeter, a Florida retiree who moved here from Illinois. "He is not a politician, but he has done some things."

To avoid becoming a one-term president, his advisers recognize that he must keep voters like Deeter on his side.

He doesn't like his tweets, stating bluntly: "I wish that would stop." He doesn't like his insults or a tone that can be mean. But Deeter voted for Trump four years ago and, at least for now, said he plans to do it again.

"It is not the point to cover your nose and do it, but I think there are reservations," Deeter said in an interview as he gathered his mail this morning at a post office on nearby Ponte Vedra beach. "I feel like he needs, I don't know, maybe tone down his rhetoric?"

When asked if he believed Trump would, he added: "No, he is not that personality. But I look more at his policies and results and I do it that way."

In talks this week in Jacksonville and neighboring conservative communities, Trump supporters were determined in their belief that he would win a second term. They, in fact, are more confident than some of their own advisers, who recognize a tough fight ahead.

It's not that Trump supporters aren't watching events unfold across the country; they simply see them through a different lens than many Americans. Take, for example, the photo shoot outside the Episcopal Church of San Juan last week, near the White House, as authorities withdrew peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park.

"I thought he was showing his support for the Christian church," said Beverly Slough, a member of the St. Johns County School Board. "I thought it was very, very brave to walk there."

He praised the economic record of the Trump administration and did not blame the President for the rise in unemployment following the coronavirus outbreak. She said her only advice to the president would be to think twice about sending incendiary tweets.

"I think it's valuable that he uses Twitter because that's how he gets his message across," Slough said. "But I think maybe, sometimes maybe, you should take a breath or two before pressing send. That's all."

However, even when several voters expressed their discontent at some of his comments, on the next breath many declared their intention without hesitation in voting for him.

"He's going to speak his mind and, for me, I appreciate his tweets," Courtney Fernandez, a volunteer for the Trump campaign here in Duval County. "Sometimes you look at him and say, 'OK, that may have been crossing the line,' but he has good intentions, he loves our country."

Over the next four months, Fernández said, he intends to motivate and persuade voters with one main goal in mind: "Let women know that it's okay to follow Donald Trump, President Trump. Okay!"

Steve Adams, a retired naval aviator, said he believes Trump's most important legacy is to build a conservative federal bank. That alone, he said, guarantees a second term.

"For me specifically, it is the judiciary," Adams said when asked why he supports the president. "Appointing conservative judges, most importantly, judges who will apply the Constitution and not try to change it through judicial activism. I am very happy to see that it has been very successful with the Republican Senate in appointing judges."

A week after former Defense Secretary James Mattis declared that Trump is the first president of his life to "try to divide us," several voters said they were not moved by criticism from Mattis or Colin Powell, the former Republican secretary of state, and were decorated. military leader who said Trump has "strayed" from the Constitution.

Bob Dickson, a longtime Navy veteran and Jacksonville resident who spends several hours each week here registering Republicans to vote, said, "Everyone has their own opinion."

"Mattis has his opinion, Powell has his," Dickson said. "But there are so many, many Republican leaders who are firmly behind the president that he will continue to have a large base of support."

The question, of course, is whether that base is enough to win, with poll after poll showing erosion for Trump among independents and women.

Dean Black, chairman of the Duval County Republican Party, said he doesn't believe in this year's polls any more than he did four years ago, most of which showed Hillary Clinton leading Trump. He said the president's message of law and order, which he demonstrated last week, would lure voters to the Republican fine.

"No, I don't think independent voters are going to go out in a way that is detrimental to President Trump and the Republican Party," Black said. "On the contrary, I think they will go out in a way that shows them that the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the radicals and that they should not be trusted with power."

In 2016, Trump led Duval County, which includes all of Jacksonville, by just over 1 percentage point, and neighboring St. Johns County by more than 30 points. It is that combination that you will need to win Florida again as you seek to build a path to 270 electoral votes.

Jacksonville is among several cities considered by Trump's campaign for the Republican convention in August. Black said organizing the convention would energize Republican voters in Florida and help the president with opportunities in November.

"This is Trump's country here. This is the best city in the United States, where the Republican National Convention will be held, and for various reasons," Black said. "It is a battlefield county in a battlefield state, in a city where the Republican government has been unified."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Republican, was interrupted with chants of "No RNC! No RNC!" Tuesday as he marched with peaceful protesters after announcing the removal of a Confederate statue overnight in front of the town hall.

He declined to say whether the president's rhetoric made his job easier or more difficult.

"I have no problem doing my job. I signed up for this," Curry told CNN.

When asked if he believed Trump would take Duval County, he said, "I don't want to talk about politics today."