A wrinkle in Tennessee law may prevent some nursing home residents from voting







However, people in nursing homes in a different county than where they are registered to vote may request ballots by mail, a wrinkle that could end up limiting the participation of some of the state's most vulnerable voters in the state. Upcoming Senate elections.

Nursing home residents can vote at their facilities, and election officials collect the ballots, said Julia Bruck, communications director for the Tennessee secretary of state. "Nursing home residents can vote at the facility where they reside," he said. "In fact, many nursing home residents have already voted. Election officials collect the votes at the center, so there is no need for nursing home residents to mail their ballots to the election commission office. This process ensures that people in nursing homes are not deprived of their rights. "

Bruck did not respond to follow-up to a question about how Covid-related restrictions on outside visitors to nursing homes have affected voting procedures.