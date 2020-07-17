A wrinkle in Tennessee law may prevent some nursing home residents from voting

However, people in nursing homes in a different county than where they are registered to vote may request ballots by mail, a wrinkle that could end up limiting the participation of some of the state's most vulnerable voters in the state. Upcoming Senate elections.
Nursing home residents can vote at their facilities, and election officials collect the ballots, said Julia Bruck, communications director for the Tennessee secretary of state. "Nursing home residents can vote at the facility where they reside," he said. "In fact, many nursing home residents have already voted. Election officials collect the votes at the center, so there is no need for nursing home residents to mail their ballots to the election commission office. This process ensures that people in nursing homes are not deprived of their rights. "
Bruck did not respond to follow-up to a question about how Covid-related restrictions on outside visitors to nursing homes have affected voting procedures.
"Our citizens in nursing homes should not have to jump through the hoops just to vote. A state judge ordered that every voter be entitled to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail due to the pandemic. Of course, that order should apply to people who live in nursing homes, "Organize Tennessee, a grassroots nonpartisan organization that works to grant voting rights, said in an email statement. "These are some of our most vulnerable and at-risk citizens in the state. Secretary of State guidelines that prohibit nursing home residents from voting by mail are irresponsible and dangerous."
Vote by mail
Possible danger of voting in person
Quiteka Moten, Tennessee's long-term care advocate, told CNN she was aware of residents of nursing homes and care facilities who had been denied ballots in absentia.
"As someone who has never missed a vote since I turned 18, I am absolutely in favor of everyone voting," he said. "The fact that these people have been kidnapped in their rooms now for quite some time, many of their rights as renounced residents, I think that would be the final blow. I just don't want to see that happen."