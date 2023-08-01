A zoo in China has denied allegations that its bears are actually “humans in disguise” after photos of a bear standing on its hind legs with pant-like folds on its rear went viral on social media.

Here is what you need to know about the controversy:

The photos that sparked the controversy

The photos in question were taken at the Guizhou Animal Park in China and showed a bear standing upright on its hind legs with what appeared to be pant-like folds on its rear. The photos quickly went viral on social media, with many users speculating that the bear was actually a human in a bear suit.

The controversy led to widespread criticism of the zoo and calls for an investigation into the treatment of animals at the facility.

The zoo’s response

In response to the allegations, the Guizhou Animal Park issued a statement denying that its bears were actually humans in disguise. The statement said that the folds on the bear’s rear were a natural part of its anatomy and that the bear had been trained to stand on its hind legs as part of its daily exercise routine.

The zoo also said that it takes the welfare of its animals very seriously and that it adheres to strict guidelines for the care and treatment of all its animals.

Despite the zoo’s denial, many social media users remained skeptical of the explanation and continued to criticize the facility for its treatment of animals.

The controversy highlights concerns about animal welfare in China

The controversy over the “human bear” photos is just the latest in a series of incidents that have raised concerns about animal welfare in China. In recent years, there have been reports of animals being mistreated or abused at zoos and other facilities across the country.

Critics say that the problem is exacerbated by a lack of regulations and oversight, as well as a cultural attitude that places less value on animal welfare than in some other countries.

The controversy over the “human bear” photos has sparked renewed calls for stronger animal welfare laws and stricter enforcement of existing regulations in China. While it remains to be seen whether these calls will lead to meaningful change, the incident has brought renewed attention to an important issue affecting millions of animals nationwide.