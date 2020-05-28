AAN issues COVID-19 ethical guidance for neurologists







The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has released a new ethical guide for neurologists and neuroscience professionals caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The position statement was published online May 15 in Neurology.

The position statement was developed by the Ethics, Law and Humanities Committee, a joint committee of the American Academy of Neurology, the American Neurological Association, and the Society for Child Neurology, in collaboration with the Society for Care Ethics Committee. Neurocritical.

The authors recommend that people with chronic neurological disease who need to see their neurologist in non-emergency situations be offered telehealth appointments to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

He recommends that neurologists advise their patients on how their relative risk of hospitalization and death as a result of COVID-19 infection may be affected by their neurological condition and management.

He notes that entering a hospital or outpatient center may impose a higher risk of infection than normal, even if proper precautions are taken. For example, patients with corticosteroids or chronic immunomodulation may be more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 infection. Even if desired services are available, neurologists and their patients should consider whether their care plans can be safely delayed to mitigate risk.

For patients with conditions severe enough to warrant hospitalization, such as those with stroke or epilepsy, the AAN states that neurologists must still strive to maintain the standard of care common in this complex and new setting.

The AAN also recommends that neurologists work with their patients to complete advance care planning documents.

"In the event that hospitals have to classify limited resources, people with advanced neurological disease may not be offered certain elements of vital care, such as ventilators and ICU beds," said lead author Michael A. Rubin, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

"To ensure greater control over the treatments they receive, people with advanced disease and their loved ones should discuss with their neurologist how reduced resources can affect their care and communicate their care preferences if they become seriously ill."

When resources are scarce, the position statement lists the criteria to consider when determining how those resources should be allocated, and notes that decisions should be based on need, the prospect of benefit, best medical evidence, and the balance of personal freedoms with the interests of the entire community, with the primary goal of maximizing the number of lives saved.

"Now is the time to complete advance care planning documents for those who have not already done so, including DNR status preferences. Advance directives may require special accommodations if they require the signature of an in-person witness. Please Finally, we must assure patients with chronic disease that decreased resources in this health crisis will not restrict their access to comfort and palliative care, "the statement said.

It also advises that neurologists must consider how to manage competing clinical tasks during the COVID-19 pandemic. "While neurologists still have an obligation to manage the patients for whom they were trained, as time allows, they should help control the increase in respiratory failure," the statement said, adding that "the physician's time should prioritize to serve those with the most urgent need first. "

"While becoming a specialist requires taking responsibility for a focused patient population, it does not obviate the duty that we as physicians have to support the community at large."

Government-declared states of emergency can provide liability protection in these circumstances, and hospitals should not ask their doctors to perform tasks outside of their expertise without the associated legal protection, he says.

"Now is one of the most challenging times in our careers as neurologists," said James C. Stevens, MD, president of the American Academy of Neurology. "Clinics and hospitals are adapting to caring for the sickest, managing scarce resources and trying to protect people without disease.

"As neurologists, we must continue to adapt our daily practice, continue to care for our sickest neurology patients, and help contribute to the care of those affected by COVID-19," he said.

