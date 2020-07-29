Aaron Hicks linked to Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne

There seems to be a new lady in the life of Aaron Hicks.

The Yankees center fielder is said to be dating golfer Cheyenne Woods, Tiger Woods' niece, according to Swipe Sports. A source said Hicks, 30, and his girlfriend Jessica Knoles had separated earlier this year. They share two children and they welcomed a son in May.

The daughter of Earl Dennison Woods Jr., Tiger's half brother, Cheyenne joined the LPGA Tour in 2015, a year after winning the Volvik RACV Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour.

With more than 148,000 Instagram followers and counting, the 30-year-old golfer is quite active on social media and retweeted a message from Hicks last week.

Hicks, who regards Cheyenne as one of her 190,000 followers, has also "liked" a handful of her social media posts, according to the outlet.

Cheyenne's representatives did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.