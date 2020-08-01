Aaron Judge can't be stopped as the Yankees drop the Red Sox

A scorching heat wave may have come out of the Bronx, but Aaron Judge remains nuclear.

The judge's third home run in the same number of games, to go with Jordan Montgomery's solid first start, a home run by Gio Urshela and a dominant relief outing by Chad Green propelled the Yankees to a 5-1 victory in a Yankee Stadium empty in the first home game. the Red Sox on Friday night, a game that lacked the usual buzz of games among blood rivals.

Brett Gardner stopped a 0-12 drop to start the season with a two-run homer in the eighth. He also drew two walks. Of the 31 runs scored by the Yankees this year, 21 have been for home runs.

A masked Hal Steinbrenner watched his sizzling club from the owner's box. Her late brother Hank was honored with a pre-game video tribute. The Steinbrenner Yankees have won four straight games and are 5-1.

Judge's third home run of the season erased a 1-0 lead from the Red Sox in the third inning. Urshela made it 3-1 with an opposite home run to the right in the fourth.

Montgomery worked 5 ² / ₃ innings, allowed one run, five hits, walked one and stoked four. In his last 14 games (13 starts), Montgomery, 27, is 5-0 with a 3.18 ERA since Sept. 4, 2017.

CC Sabathia, whose locker was close to Montgomery's when he pitched and pitched the first pitch on Friday night, predicts Montgomery is heading into a strong season thanks to a severed fastball.

"Your cutter, obviously. His speed has been great. Me and Monty have a great relationship. I love that boy … I think he will be great this year, "said Sabathia." I think he will be great in the future. I think the more you get out, the more secure you will be. Work very hard and listen. He is trainable. The sky is the limit for him. "

Green took over Montgomery with two outs in the sixth and one runner in the first and retired six batters, striking out four of them. Working for a second straight game, Adam Ottavino replaced Green with the empty bases and two outs in the seventh and retired J.D. Martinez on a harmless flyball to center.

When Montgomery went to the mound to start the sixth inning, Jonathan Holder was shooting in the bullpen and Green soon joined. In his first outing of the season, Montgomery was on 66 pitches and when he walked with Martinez to start the frame, Montgomery may have been close to being hitched.

He then fed Rafael Devers with a double play 4-6-3, but when Xander Bogaerts bounced a single off the ground for Aaron Boone to call Green from the pen and kept the two-run lead in the game by putting Christian Vazquez ashore short.

Urshela had raised the Yankees' lead to 3-1 in the fourth with a home run off the field to right-hander Ryan Weber. Phillips Valdez replaced Weber to face DJ LeMahieu with a runner at first and an exit. He got LeMahieu to force Gardner in the second and struck out Judge.

Montgomery faced an immediate threat from the Red Sox scoring in the fourth when he knocked down Devers early in the inning and singled Bogaerts. Montgomery, who failed to film Alex Verdugo's ground shot, loaded Michael Chavis's bases with one out.

Chavis, who hit a home run to open the third, hit Urshela and started a 5-4-3 double play that ended the inning and kept the Yankees' 2-1 lead.

That advantage was provided by Judge's third home run in the most games. LeMahieu opened the box with a single in the middle of Weber and Judge sent the next shot on the right-field wall for his third home run of the season.

Montgomery retired the first six Red Sox, but was greeted by Chavis's home run in the third inning to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Montgomery then put himself in position to forgo additional runs by giving up an infield single to Jose Peraza, the No. 9 hitter, and a single to center by Kevin Pillar.

The judge rescued Montgomery by catching Martinez's routine flight to the right and launching him first where Pillar had strayed too far from base. He couldn't beat Judge's precise shot to Luke Voit who completed a double play ending the inning.