Pause!

And we are not talking about baseball season yet.

Based on all three Red Sox-Yankees games this weekend at Yankee Stadium, baseball's best rivalry is on the brink of a wide gulf of talent for two teams moving in opposite directions.

To qualify as a rivalry, each game must be competitive and draw emotion from each bench. Those two ingredients were largely missing this weekend in the Bronx, where the Yankees completed a three-game sweep through a 9-7 victory at an empty Yankee Stadium on Sunday night.

Aaron Judge, who hit two home runs, including the game's winner in the eighth, and Luke Voit continued to fuel the long ball party that the Yankees have held for eight home run games. Judge homered in the second and eighth innings and homered in five consecutive games, his career high.

With two outs and the bases empty and the Yankees behind a run in the eighth, Mike Tauchman walked, slipped second and scored on DJ LeMahieu's single to center that tied the score 7-7. The judge's second blast that night gave Zack Britton a two-run mattress to work the ninth.

The victory was the Yankees' sixth straight and pushed the best record in baseball to 7-1.

The only successes that Yankees reliever Mike King yielded were solo home runs to Xander Bogaerts in the fifth and Rafael Devers in the seventh that pushed the Red Sox to a 7-6 lead and led Adam Ottavino to replace King. The rookie right-hander allowed two runs and struck out four in 3² / entradas innings.

James Paxton received a lot of help from his teammates' bats, but defensively his outfield disappointed him a bit, which played on an ugly second pitch line. In three frames, Paxton allowed seven hits, five runs (three wins) and struck out four.

Possibly due to an early night sky or a light breeze, center fielder Aaron Hicks did not catch J.D. Martinez's ball with two outs and empty bases in the first to land on the warning track for a double. Bogaerts followed with an opposite home run to the right.

Two innings later, it looked like Judge and Hicks weren't on the same page on Kevin Pillar's fly to center right that fell between them on the track and bounced off the fence to double down. Devers followed with an RBI single. Starting his third major league game in left field, Miguel Andujar played Bogaerts' routine single poorly on a three-base error that scored Devers from first place and put Bogaerts in third. Chris Vázquez singled to right.

With the score scored, 5-5, and two outs in the fifth, a King fastball for Bogaerts went up and forced Bogaerts to dance backwards to avoid being hit. King's next pitch finally crashed into the back of the Red Sox bullpen in the left center. It was Bogaerts' second home run of the game and he pushed the visitors ahead.

Red Sox left-hander Matt Hall walked Giancarlo Stanton beginning the third when the visitors led, 5-3. With two outs, Gary Sanchez, who was 1-for-19 with 11 strikeouts after fanning himself in the second, doubled to the right, scoring Stanton from the first. Gio Urshela's double towards the free-kick post in left field plated Sánchez and tied the score, 5-5.

After leaving the loaded bases in the first inning, Judge didn't leave two more in the next box. With Andujar in first and LeMahieu in second and two outs, Judge sent a Hall shot to the second deck of seats in left field to erase a 2-0 deficit.

Alex Rodríguez in 2007 was the last Yankee to hit a home run in five consecutive games. Starting in 2019 and counting the judge's second inning blast, 24 of the judge's 33 home runs tied the score or put the Yankees ahead.

If there had been living bodies filling the stadium seats for the first inning, they would have gone very fast. Paxton and Austin Brice took 23 minutes to record six outs.

Given a 2-0 lead on Bogaerts' home run on the field opposite to the right that didn't seem to hit as well, Brice found himself wild in the middle of the frame and was not helped by second baseman Jose Peraza dropping the pop. from Judge in center field short with one out. Stanton and Hicks took consecutive walks, but Luke Voit was revived on a 3-2 pitch.