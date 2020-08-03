Aaron Judge homered in Yankees' fifth straight game

There may not be fans at Yankee Stadium to go up, but that won't stop Aaron Judge from hitting home runs.

The Yankees' star right fielder on Sunday against the Red Sox hit a home run in his fifth straight game, extending his personal record and giving him five home runs in eight games during the shortened 60-game season.

The judge's 419-foot blast led him to three games of the MLB record, in the hands of big franchise Don Mattingly (10 home runs in eight games in 1987) and former Pirates first baseman Dale Long (eight home runs in eight games. in 1956).

Alex Rodríguez was the last Yankee to hit five home runs in five games in 2007.

The Yankees, who hit an MLB record home run in 31 consecutive games last season, entered third in homers Sunday this season, with 15 to eight games.

It is unclear whether MLB is using a different baseball as it did last season, when some argued that it was squeezed, leading to a record of 6,776 home runs, nearly 700 home runs more than the previous record set in 2017.