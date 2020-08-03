Aaron Judge makes an MVP case with the terrifying power of the Yankees: Sherman

Twenty-seven home runs in a 60-game season would equal 73 home runs.

This public service announcement is offered by those who watch Aaron Judge this young season.

There's a lot to hate about the 2020 campaign. There's a lot to worry about on a daily, sometimes hourly basis. But the judge swinging a bat is neither of them.

As we searched for the familiar amidst the abnormal, we had something that looked like a Red Sox-Yankees game on Sunday night. Lots of launchers. Lots of pitches. Many home runs. Lots of races.

The judge, all 6 feet 7 of him, rose above everything. He homered for the fifth game in a row. He homered twice. The second was thrown 468 feet with two outs in the eighth inning. A tie was broken. It gave the Yankees a 9-7 win and a three-game sweep of the Red Sox.

Judge is the first Yankee to homer in five consecutive games since Alex Rodriguez in September 2007. He is the first Yankee to homer six times in the first eight games of the season since A-Rod, also in 2007. A-Rod hit 54 homers. and won the AL MVP that year.

What would an MVP mean in this shortened season? What would it mean to hit a prorated total of 73 home runs, the one-season record Barry Bonds accumulated in 2001? Those questions will be for the record to determine if this MLB campaign can even go as far as the goal.

But when there is such a lingering concern about playing next week, let alone September or October, take advantage of the joys where you can get them. And the judge swinging like the season was his personal Home Run Derby falls into that category. The judge has a slugging percentage of .903, propelling the Yankees to a better 7-1 record in the majors.

"I really think he's on a mission right now," said Aaron Boone.

That, says the Yankees manager, is only for finally throwing injuries. The judge fractured a rib, the Yankees believe, last September, but was not diagnosed until spring. He couldn't have started the season on time if COVID-19 hadn't closed the game.

It was unclear if Judge would make it even for this season's delayed start. When Judge acknowledged that he was healed and that he could trigger perhaps the world's most fearsome swing, "He lit another fuse for him," Boone said.

And with James Paxton and his fastball slowed as of Sunday, the Yankees would have to score their sixth straight victory. Paxton admitted: "I'm concerned" after his fastball average continued to be 4 mph less than last year's 95.5. He was not helped by the poor field defense of Miguel Andujar and Aaron Hicks. But Paxton was hit hard by putting the Yankees into a 2-0 deficit in the first that Judge erased with a three-run bang in the second.

In total, Paxton allowed five runs (three wins) in three innings, has given two starts eight runs on 12 hits in four innings, and, to date, has become the most troubling item on the Yankees' active roster. .

Michael King was relieved and in four innings he produced just two hits, but it was home runs by Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, who together nearly won this game for the Red Sox with excellence on both sides of the ball. Those two races were the only ones in which the Yankee bullpen was marked in 15 ² / ₃ innings in this series.

Still, the Red Sox led 7-6 with two off and none when Mike Tauchman and DJ LeMahieu made sure to hit Judge in the eighth inning. Tauchman had gone to defend Andújar and walked, then stole a base to position himself for LeMahieu's opposing field tie to the right.

That caused Judge to face Matt Barnes. Gleyber Torres was on deck and fighting while Judge was on fire. So when the Red Sox reliever fell behind 2-0, it looked like he was willing to walk with Judge if necessary and try to get out of the inning against Torres. But then he had a curved ball in the inside corner again and Judge made you wonder what the stadium would have sounded like if there had been fan reaction.

"It would have been fun to hear the crowd after Judge's home runs," LeMahieu said.

Instead, the euphoria of the Yankee refuge could be discerned. They had a two-run lead. They had a six game winning streak once Zack Britton was 1-2-3 in the ninth. Right now they have the scariest power hitter in the game.

"He is just a great player who feels really good and is close to being locked up," Boone said.

Oh yeah, Boone doesn't think Judge, six home runs in eight games, is completely blocked yet. That was also a public service. This is for MLB pitchers that a better version than even this judge could be on the lookout for.